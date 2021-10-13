Morocco extinguishes Guinea and joins the dams / CDM 2022 / Qualifs / Guinea-Morocco (1-4) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: El Kaabi (21e), Amallah (42e and 65e) and Boufal (89e) for the Atlas Lions // Mamadou Kané (30e) for Syli National

Relocated to Rabat due to the coup d’état that struck Conakry last September, the late match counting for the second day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup between Guinea and Morocco smiled on the Atlas Lions (1-4). A clear success, which allows the band of Vahid Halilhodžić to rally the dams, joining Senegal, qualified a few hours earlier (victory 1-3 against Namibia).

Author of a double against Guinea-Bissau at the end of last week, Ayoub El Kaabi did it again by opening the entry scoring. On the rebound of a header from Ryan Mmaee’s bar, the Hatayspor striker did not hesitate to push the leather to the bottom (0-1, 21e). The Moroccans believed they were safe for a long time before being shaken by the distant equalizer of Mamadou Kané, whose low strike was deflected by Romain Saïss (1-1, 30e). A goal that looks like a wake-up call on the Moroccan side. Shortly before the break, Selim Amallah indeed put his people back in front, with a close range recovery, concluding the excellent delivery of Sofian Chakla (1-2, 42e). Guinea lost ground, like Naby Keita nervous and happy to have finished the game.





Because on the return from the locker room, the only Mohamed Bayo and his many attempts were not enough. Dropped by a failing physical condition, the Syli players cracked shortly after the hour mark under the talent of Amallah. The short corner of Imran Louza found the winger, alone at the entrance to the surface, come to finish with a re-entrant bar missile (1-3, 65e). Entering ten minutes from the end, Sofiane Boufal, meanwhile, was quick to close the part of a small acrobatic kickback (1-4, 89e). Ideal for unlocking your meter in selection.

Morocco can now focus on the African Cup of Nations in January before starting the home stretch to the World Cup.

Guinea (3-5-2): Aly Keita – Falette, Issiaga Sylla, Mohamed Ali Camara – Kané, Naby Keita, Morlaye Sylla (José Kanté, 74e), Amadou Diawara (Ibrahima Conté, 84e), Mady Camara – Mohamed Bayo, Kamano (Aguibou Camara, 59e). Coach: Didier Six.