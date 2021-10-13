Morocco: Halilhodzic “disgusted” after qualifying

Qualification in joy and good humor? For Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, this was not really the case … While the Atlas Lions outclassed Guinea (4-1) on Tuesday to reach the play-offs of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a journalist had an astonishing question after the meeting asking the technician if he does not regret the changes made in his starting XI.





“But why regret, we won 4-1! It’s incredible that, first reacted the former coach of Paris Saint-Germain, preferring to laugh, before settling accounts. I do not understand your question. We had a great game against a very good team. It’s a third game in seven days. Some boys are tired. And despite all these changes, we won. I don’t understand what you expect from me or of the team. I’m a little bit disgusted by what you’re saying. It’s amazing. “

A legitimate rant for “coach Vahid”, who has a record of 80% of victories in official matches since his arrival and whose team finally offers an attractive style of play.

