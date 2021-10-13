Murder of Gabby Petito: the American instagramer has been strangled, her boyfriend cannot be found

UNITED STATES – Since the announcement of his disappearance, the evolution of the investigation has fascinated America. In a speech on Tuesday, a forensic pathologist announced that young instagrammer Gabby Petito had died of strangulation. Her boyfriend Brian Laundrie is still nowhere to be found.
The mystery which hitherto surrounded the death of the young traveler Gabby Petito, whose disappearance aroused great emotion in the United States last September, is gradually lifting. According to the forensic scientist who supervised her autopsy, who spoke on Tuesday at a press conference, the 22-year-old young woman died from strangulation.
“The cause of death is strangulation and it is homicide”said Dr Brent Blue, from Teton County in northwestern Wyoming, where the victim’s body was found on September 19. Gabby Petito died three to four weeks before her body was found, he said.
Found, her boyfriend targeted by an arrest warrant
Originally from New York, she launched in July in a road trip of four months with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. During their journey, the couple had shared their adventures day after day on social networks, especially on Instagram and YouTube. On September 11, without news of their daughter for several days, the parents of Gabby Petito had reported her disappearance. The couple was then visiting the natural parks in the west of the country.
His body was found a few days later near an undeveloped camping area in northern Wyoming on the border of Grand Teton National Park. Brian Laundrie has since been untraceable. He had come back alone from this road trip ten days before the young woman’s family reported her disappearance.
If he is not currently considered the main suspect in this case, the 23-year-old is on trial “worthy of interest for the investigation”. He has been targeted since September 23 by an arrest warrant for fraudulent use of a debit card, in the absence of other evidence. “This arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, but the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding Ms. Petito’s homicide.”, an agent, Michael Schneider, explained in a statement on September 23.
The manhunt launched by the police to find him, which takes place in a marshy reserve in Florida, fascinates American and foreign Internet users, who follow and comment on all the stages of the investigation.
