Mysterious radio signal to Milky Way intrigued scientists

Vlada Milosavljevic / 500px via Getty Images Unknown signals directed at the center of the Milky Way, Earth’s galaxy, have been detected by astronomers.

SPACE – These signals in the heart of the Milky Way had never been observed. It was thanks to one of the most sensitive radio telescopes in the world, ASKAP, that Ziteng Wang, a doctoral student at the School of Physics at the University of Sydney detected them. The properties of these waves are strange, reported this Tuesday, October 12, astronomers in The Astrophysical Journal. They are particularly intrigued by the light they emit: the signal turns on and then turns off randomly.

Other astronomical objects have varying luminosity, such as “supernovae”, shooting stars or pulsars, a type of “dead” star that does not shine continuously. That’s why scientists initially thought they were dealing with this kind of celestial object, but “the signals from this new source don’t match,” says Ziteng Wang.





The unknown signal was further observed by radio telescopes in Australia and South Africa. The signal has disappeared. Then he reappeared, but with a different behavior: “The source disappeared in a single day, whereas it had lasted for weeks during our previous sightings,” says one of the observers, Professor Murphy.

A new super powerful telescope to “solve these mysteries”

The inconstancy of this signal could classify it in what English speakers call the Galactic Center Radio Transients (GCRT). They are ephemeral signals directed at the center of the galaxy. One of the study’s supervisors, Professor David Kaplan of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, does explain that there are “certain parallels” with “these mysterious objects”. In the 2000s, three GRCTs have already been determined.

In the years to come, scientists will be attentive to these signals in order to determine their origin. To help them, a new, super-powerful radio telescope, the SKA, should “rsolve mysteries like this latest discovery, and will also open up new areas of the cosmos ”, hopes one of the authors of the study.

