Nathalie (L’amour est dans le pré) targets the montage after receiving hate messages about domestic violence

Nathalie is far from being unanimous among viewers of M6. In recent weeks, the calf breeder under the 50-year-old mother who can be followed in Love is in the meadow 2021 receives a lot of criticism on social networks. And some go too far, pushing the main interested party to react on her Instagram account, this Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The charming blonde has a hard time removing her shell. Whether during speed-dating or at the start of her stay on the farm, Nathalie was not at all in the seduction with her suitors Stéphane (51 years old), a Toulouse ambulance driver, and Bruno (52 years old), who works for the SNCF. “Because you were the least ugly of the lot …“She said in particular to the first when he asked her why she had chosen him. And she did not hesitate to criticize, in the tone of humor again, the other man came here. to seduce them, which would destabilize them and annoy some viewers.





Nathalie has indeed received many negative comments since the start of the broadcast. But some have gone to great lengths by allowing themselves to send him messages “horrible stories about domestic violence“. A subject that particularly touches her since she was a victim of it. She therefore wanted to focus, pointing to the editing of Love is in the meadow 2021. “People who come to my page come and post hate messages. They will be blocked. Love is in the meadow remains a reality tv show with montages. I was able to read posts about horrific domestic violence. I’m not asking for anything, but people who criticize are often mean and jealous people. The show is not over and we see dogs on a bone. Thank you for the people who support me because we are not movie actors“, we can read in the caption of a photo of the farmer with one of her cows.