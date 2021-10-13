‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon quits series after 19 seasons

CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images Rocky Carroll and Mark Harmon (right) on the set of an episode of “NCIS: Special Investigations”.

TV SERIES – A page turns to NCIS: Special Investigations. After 19 seasons and 418 episodes, actor Mark Harmon, who played agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, leaves the series which was broadcast in France on M6.

The American actor made his last appearance in the episode that aired Monday, October 11 in the United States on CBS, ending speculation in recent months about his future on the series.





In this last episode – the fourth of season 19 – he announces his decision not to resume his work with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and to stay in Alaska.

“I’m not going back there, Tim,” he says to his protégé Timothy McGee while they are fishing. “I’m not going to go home”. He then explains to her that he does not know exactly what he hopes to find in Alaska, but that he feels a sense of appeasement that he has not known since the death of his first wife, Shannon, and of her daughter.

Steven D. Binder, who is developing the series, also said in a statement – relayed by the Hollywood Reporter– that the departure of Mark Harmon is not necessarily final:

“Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the series. So as far as Gibbs’ future is concerned, as longtime fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never bury Leroy Jethro Gibbs ”.

See also on The HuffPost: With this spin-off of “Game of Thrones”, HBO Max recalls that its European launch is near