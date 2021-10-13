Netgear draws an elite Orbi wifi 6E kit with 10 Gb / s and 2.5 Gb / s network

Netgear unveils its first 6E mesh wifi system, the Orbi AXE11000. On the program, 2.5 and 10 gigabit ports on the wired part while the wifi reaches 10.8 Gb / s of cumulative speeds on 4 bands. New products priced at full price, 1699 €.

Netgear is the first manufacturer to offer a mesh system compatible with 6E quad band wifi. Thus, in addition to the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz wifi bands, the Orbi AXE11000 offers a third frequency band of 6 GHz which can be used by connected devices, the fourth band being reserved for communication between the modules.

10.8 Gb / s in wifi

The wireless part therefore breaks down as follows: 1200 Mb / s on the 2.4 GHz band, 2400 Mb / s for each 5 GHz band and 4800 Mb / s for the 6 GHz frequency band, i.e. a speed cumulative 10.8 Gb / s hence the name of this Orbi kit. 12 antennas, with a revised layout and design, are implemented in each module, allowing according to the manufacturer to extend the range by 30% on the 5 GHz band.

The new arrangement of the antennas and their number have forced Netgear to review the size of the modules. They therefore measure 28 x 19 x 8.3 cm, or a little more than 5.5 cm in height and 2 cm in width than the Orbi RBK352 kit that we tested recently.

The American manufacturer has also little changed the initial promise of Orbi, namely a single SSID (name of the wifi network), it will now be possible to dissociate the SSIDs to dedicate, for example, the 2.4 GHz band to your connected objects (camera, bulbs, locks, etc.) which sometimes have difficulties with the unique SSID of Orbi and distribute your connected devices according to the frequency band most suited to their use. A function that we hope to see arrive on the other Orbi kits via an update of their firmware.





10 Gb / s port on the router and 2.5 Gb / s on the satellites