Netgear EX3110 test, the basic wifi repeater

The installation of the Netgear EX3110 is carried out in a traditional way reminiscent of the beginnings of wifi. Here, no dedicated smartphone applications, but a simple administration interface in an Internet browser.

There are therefore two solutions available to the user to configure the repeater: the first via the WPS pairing functionality, the second by going to the address www.mywifiext.net in the Internet browser after having connected to the wifi temporary created by the repeater.

The first solution is practical if your box or router has a WPS button. In this case, all you have to do is wait for the repeater to start up (Power led in green), press the WPS button and wait for the WPS led to flash. You then have 2 minutes to press the WPS button on the box or router. After the WPS LED is lit solid green, the connection is complete and the Router LED should also be solid green.

If you have a router or box with two frequency bands (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), you will have to repeat this operation twice, ie once for each. Configuration of the Netgear EX3110 completed, you should see two new wifi names (SSID) appear in this form: nomdelabox_2GEXT and nomdelabox_5GEXT – the password is identical to that of your box.





The second method is preferably applied with a computer. You must then connect to the configuration wifi of the NETGEAR_EXT repeater and access the mywifiext.net address on a web browser. Once in the configuration interface, it will guide you to select the SSIDs to extend, enter the passwords and finally restart to apply the configuration.