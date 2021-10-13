Netherlands: Prime Minister defends same-sex marriage for heir to the throne

Gay marriage is also about crowned heads. Dutch government considers heir to the throne of the Netherlands, which was the first country in 2001 to legalize same-sex marriage, can marry a person of the same sex without losing inheritance rights, Prime Minister Mark said Rutte.

Parliamentarians asked Mark Rutte for his opinion after the publication of a book by a specialist in constitutional law believing that Crown Princess Amalia, 17, should theoretically be excluded from the succession to the throne if she married another woman.

“The government believes that the heir to the throne can marry a person of the same sex and not renounce his right to the throne,” the Prime Minister stressed in a letter to parliament on Tuesday. “The government therefore does not consider that an heir apparent or the monarch must relinquish the throne if he / if she wishes to marry a partner of the same sex,” added Mark Rutte. Amalia, the eldest daughter of Argentinian-born King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, has not commented on this matter or her private life in general.



Weddings approved by Parliament

Gay marriages have been legal in the Netherlands for twenty years, but royal marriages require parliamentary approval. As for the rights to the inheritance of the children of a homosexual royal couple, the Prime Minister admitted that it was a question “a little more complicated”.

The Constitution could in this regard “be in conflict with family law”, he declared on television, stressing that the government and the parliament could examine this question if such a possibility arose. Media commentators praised the move.

The letter of Mark Rutte on “an heir to the throne who wishes to marry a person of the same sex is in the spirit of the times”, judged one of them, Frits Wester, quoted by RTL.