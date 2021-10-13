New appeal against the suspension of the two-wheeler technical control

Three associations have filed a request for excess of power and an interim suspension before the Council of State against the postponement of the entry into force of the technical control for two-wheelers, they announced Wednesday, October 13, after a first appeal rejected by administrative justice. Respire, Ras le Scoot and Paris Sans Car filed their requests on Monday evening.

The air pollution control association Respire launched at the end of August an emergency procedure (referred to as a suspension) against the government’s flip-flop. After having published on August 11 in the Official Journal a decree establishing from January 2023 this control, imposed by an EU directive, the latter announced its suspension the following day. “until further notice”, at the request of the President of the Republic, in the face of the discontent of the biker federations. But the summary judge of the Council of State had considered that the condition of urgency was not met.





This new technical control should concern all motorized vehicles with two, three and four wheels, scooters of 50 cm3 and cars without a license included, to fight accidents and pollution. Associations are now contesting “The decree before the Council of State and the European Commission, in that it provides for the implementation of technical control in 2023, in violation of the European directive setting the deadline for January 2022”, according to a statement.

“This scandalous decision by the Government is to the detriment of the health of millions of French people”, denounces Tony Renucci, CEO of Respire, quoted in the press release. Air pollution causes more than 40,000 deaths per year in France. The associations also highlight the risk of accidents in motorized two-wheelers in the absence of technical control. “We do not understand why motorized two-wheelers would be exempt from technical control. All thermal vehicles must be checked, it is a measure of justice towards other users not represented by the bikers’ lobby ”, adds Franck-Olivier Torro, spokesperson for Ras le Scoot, who launched a petition against noise and pollution generated by motorcycles and which has collected more than 30,000 signatures.