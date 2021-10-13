new cold snap for Sergio Ramos’ debut!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Sergio Ramos, before Lionel Messi joined PSG, was a huge blow of the summer for the club in the capital. Recruiting the legend and Real Madrid captain, and one of the best defenders in the world in recent years, was proving to be a smoking stunt for the Qataris. Since then, enthusiasm has subsided due to the physical problems of Sergio Ramos.

Arrived short of form, with a great need for physical preparation, the defender was weighed down by calf problems which mean that Sergio Ramos has still not played in an official match! Announced for weeks in “individual preparation” by his club, the Spanish defender was hoped for this weekend against Angers, the Parisian giving yesterday a real chance to see his debut.

Sergio Ramos will not return against Angers

But last night, in the program El Chiringuito, the journalist Juanfe Sanz Perez announced very clearly that his return would have to wait a little longer. “He’s recovering, but he won’t play on Friday. There is no worry, he has the medical clearance. But with so much time without playing, they don’t want to make a mistake. They don’t want to rush. Neither the staff nor the player. The intention of the player and to train to the maximum this week, join the group at the end of the week or at the beginning of the next one, not to play this Friday and to consider his debut against Marseille ”, assured the journalist.

? ¡EXCLUSIVA of @JuanfeSanzPerez! ? ‼ “SERGIO RAMOS NO goes to JUGAR el VIERNES con el PSG”

‼ “Tiene el ALTA MÉDICA, pero NO quieren PRECIPITARSE” #ChiringuitoRamos pic.twitter.com/db6ijalUAv – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 13, 2021