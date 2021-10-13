New lava flow engulfs homes, 800 residents evacuated to La Palma

On the island of La Palma, in the Canaries, the Cumbre Vieja volcano caused the evacuation of 800 additional inhabitants after the progression of a new lava flow.

Some 800 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday in the face of the progression of a lava flow from the erupting volcano, local authorities alerted. The emergency service of the Canary Islands archipelago announced on Twitter that it had issued “an evacuation order for various population centers” in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane, in the west of the island, “due to the prediction of the advance of the lava flow which is heading northwest ”of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

“Between 700 and 800” people are affected by this evacuation, said the emergency service of the archipelago, located off the coast of northwest Africa. On Monday, around 3,000 residents of the island of La Palma were confined after lava destroyed a cement plant, releasing potentially toxic gases, before this obligation was lifted on Tuesday.





7,000 people evacuated since September

In total, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which has lasted since September 19, has already caused the evacuation of nearly 7,000 people, some of whom have lost everything under the lava flows, which have devastated nearly 600 hectares and over 1,200 buildings, according to the authorities.

The island of La Palma, which has 85,000 inhabitants, is currently experiencing its third eruption in a century, after that of the San Juan volcano in 1949 and that of Teneguía in 1971.