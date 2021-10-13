new twist in the Maddie McCann affair!

McCann: For fourteen years, investigators had desperately sought who had kidnapped the 3-year-old English girl, Maddie McCann, in 2007. She had disappeared in Portugal while spending a family vacation. Today, the German police claim to have got their hands on his kidnapper. “We are confident, we have the man who kidnapped and killed her“, Hans Christian Wolters revealed to the Mirror. We tell you all about this new twist in the case.

At the time, after the disappearance of their 3-year-old daughter, her parents of English origin gave an interview to the magazine Paris-Match. Their daughter had disappeared while sleeping in the accommodation they rented during their vacation in Portugal. They ate at restaurants with their friends. They were indeed far from imagining the terrible drama that was about to happen.

McCann: “Of course we felt guilty”

“We have had a great week. We came with a group of friends who have children of their own. Ours had more boyfriends. There was this kids club with lots of activities. They had a great time. ”Kate, his mother, explained. “Madeleine, in particular, had a lot of fun. One day, she even went sailing with the club. ”, Added her dad, Gerry. And to add: “In the evening, the adults stayed together and the children played on their side. We sometimes had fun hiding and they chased us. She explained.

And to continue: “Of course we felt guilty for being at the restaurant when she disappeared. It will always be there, but the person who broke in and took Madeleine is the most guilty, I find. ”, Adds his mother. “If we had had to ask ourselves’ are they safe? », We would never have left them. And we never thought there was a risk. We thought we were serious and responsible. I wasn’t even thinking of a burglary. You are never expected to walk into your home and pick up your child from their bed. The only reason we made these trips back and forth was in case they woke up. ”, Tempers his father.





“From day one, it was massive. Journalists came from all over the world… ”

Very quickly, the couple experienced unprecedented media pressure. “From day one, it was massive. Journalists came from all over the world… I think we had no choice, we were faced with an immediate decision. You communicate or you hide. And if we had been hiding, I’m sure there would have been so much hubbub. People would have thought, “Why are they hiding? We chose to communicate to push people to look for Madeleine. This is the culture we have in the United Kingdom ”, explained Gerry McCann.

They were also suspected. But they played along and answered all questions posed by investigators. “We were witnesses, and we knew we were going to be scrutinized. We cooperated fully and tried to influence the investigation in a positive way by providing elements. ”, He added in the columns of Paris-Match. And his wife added: “By doing this, it was the best way to find Madeleine. You have to try everything, not regret anything. You have to move forward.”

The authorities have already indicted this individual in another case.

And it looks like Kate McCann was right. According to the German police, a certain Christian Brueckner would thus be the main suspect. Authorities have already charged this individual with a rape committed on a 72-year-old American woman. Currently he lives behind bars.

The German prosecutor says he is “100% convinced” that this is the same person who kidnapped Maddie McCann. “It is quite possible that we indict him. We have the evidence now ”, indeed avanace the prosecutor. “It’s not just about indicting him. It’s about indicting him with the best body of evidence possible. I’m not saying what we have is not enough now. But he’s in jail, so we don’t have that pressure on us. We have free time. “, he thus declares to Mirror.

“We have other evidence. “

McCann: However, at this time, it is impossible to say if Maddie is still alive. The German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters thus admitted that he has “no proof that Madeleine is dead”. And to add however: “I can’t tell you on what basis we assume she died. But for us there is no other possibility. There’s no hope that she’s alive. ” It is a big blow for parents. Christian Brueckner will likely be indicted should be indicted in a few months. “All I can do is ask you to be patient. I personally think that we will come to a conclusion next year. We don’t have a body or DNA, but we have other evidence. “, again hammered the German prosecutor.



