New World update 1.0.2 and still no character transfer

Unfortunately, character transfer will not be available in this patch note of New World. Update 1.0.2 focuses on Territory Wars, but above all on fixing bugs. Inadvertent bans when a member was flagged should also be stopped in order to fix Easy Anti-Cheat’s comprehension system. Therefore, we will have to wait a little longer to have the intraregional character transfer system.

In addition, Wars may be a little less present in order to reduce influence over time during faction attacks. It’s unclear if small companies always inherit an influence bonus, but players should be able to breathe a bit between each war. Indeed, the process for a territory to be in conflict will be much longer, if we are to believe the patch notes.

Note that maintenance will begin this October 13 at 12 noon for a period of 5 hours. The servers will therefore be closed during the update and we advise you to monitor the messages from the developers, as delays may be announced.





New World Patch Note 1.0.2

Faction mission

We have greatly reduced the influence over time increase when attacking factions. This is due to a bug in which this increase was multiplied much faster than expected over time.

We removed the influence over time drop when defending factions.

Bug fixes

General bugs

Fixed an issue that allowed players to respawn as a corpse.

Fixed an issue where the Tier 3 Fishing Treasure Chest would not hold up when hooked.

Fixed several issues with localization and text fields.

Fixed an issue that was sending blurry communication through Easy Anti-Cheat to players fired, suspended, banned, or removed from a game. Additional messages have been added to allow players to better understand what motivated their sanction.

Fixed an issue that would reset territory influence after an invasion.

Fixed an issue that caused the full cost of an item stack to be paid when players attempt to split a stack from another Colony under their faction’s control.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when a player targeted another player for healing at the exact moment that that player was teleporting or using a quick transfer.

Fixed an issue affecting the variety and potential amount of loot obtained from completing game modes or from chests around the world.

Fixed an issue preventing some crafting bonuses from granting the intended minimum values.

Fixed an issue causing items exceeding the storage limit to be transferred to another territory.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake when the player stroked Aristoutou.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Ice Pylon ability from recharging properly.

Fixed an issue causing colony storage capacity to saturate with expired contracts.

Fixed an issue that caused jerky movement when the player was cluttered with logging timber.

Fixed an issue that caused a shortage of chests to complete faction quest objectives at Hapless Realm.

Fixed an issue that caused players to teleport unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that caused players to disappear when standing still with a Bivouac Turret Blueprint in hand.

Fixed a graphical bug that made the automatic turrets appear to fire projectiles in a direction other than the direction the turrets were pointing.

Fixed issues causing various crashes.

AI bugs

Fixed an issue causing Marshjaw to respawn slower than expected in the Flatfish fishery.

Fixed an issue causing some bears to respawn too quickly.

Fixed an issue causing twice as many boars to respawn in Boar Island, Tormented Shore.

Shop bugs

Fixed an issue where players could be prompted to purchase an item that they had already gone through the in-game store acquisition process when attempting to unlock another item immediately after.

Fixed an issue that prevented skin previews from displaying correctly in the Shop when the player’s weapon was drawn.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Righteous Guardian armor appearance from changing color during war.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Rune Bear armor appearance from changing color during war.

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect poses when previewing Shop items.