next time you won’t have to go to twitter to figure it out

Instagram is preparing to launch a new feature offering more transparency in the event of a breakdown as well as a notification when the social network is reactivated.

Last week, Facebook’s services (the social network itself as well as WhatsApp and Instagram) went down for 6 hours. If you do not seem very many within the Frandroid community to have felt a real lack, the internet landscape at that time looked like an apocalypse. Some services like Telegram and Signal were taken by storm and Twitter became the place of information for many people trying to understand what was going on.

Instagram has seen that this is a problem and promises more transparency.

More information in the event of a problem on Instagram

“Our exchanges with members of the community as well as our in-depth research have revealed to us that one-off problems that arise on Instagram are very often a source of confusion.Instagram says in a blog post. Instagram is testing a new feature aimed at alerting users to the existence of a problem directly in their news feed. In addition, it is expected that a notification will notify users when the issue has been resolved.





To make sure that every blackout in the network does not spam subscribers, Instagram specifies that every outage will not automatically trigger this process. This will only engage when it is estimated “that it is necessary to clarify the situation“. Thus, the doubt will be removed for those wondering about the validity of the image they wanted to post when they received an error message and it will no longer be necessary to go to Twitter to get more information about the problem.

Instagram

As often, this test will be carried out initially in the United States before being extended on a larger scale if the experiment proves to be conclusive.