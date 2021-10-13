Neymar and the controversies, CDM 2022 …

Seen and read about PSG in the hexagonal press this Wednesday, October 13, 2021: A look back at Neymar Jr’s statements to DAZN, the international calendar for the 2022 World Cup and Neymar at the heart of some controversy in Brazil.

In today’s edition, The team makes headlines on recent statements by Neymar Jr and his possible international retirement after the 2022 World Cup, in a documentary produced by DAZN last April. “I see it as the last one because I don’t know if I would be mentally strong enough to continue to manage my life as a footballer afterwards. So I’m going to give everything to finish well and win it with Brazil ”, said the Parisian striker. Recent statements that have “Stirred up trouble, even in the ranks of PSG where the 29-year-old striker has just extended until 2025 (…) From the first jolts on Sunday, the player was contacted by sporting director Leonardo to clarify the meaning of his words. “ For his part, the player reassured his leader by explaining that this statement only concerns the next World Cup “And that it did not change anything in his club situation in Paris. “ The Parisian number 10 feels a certain weariness concerning his environment with the selection of Brazil. On the side of PSG, the statement of Neymar Jr “Is not a subject of internal debate. “ But still according to The team, some voices worry for other reasons like ” his daily investment and his lifestyle (training, diet, sleep). “ Thus, a possible international retirement by 2023 “Would almost be good news for the club in the capital where Neymar has missed one in two games since his transfer in 2017.”

The sports daily also evokes the dense schedule that awaits the internationals during the 2022-2023 season which will be marked by the World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to December 18). The team reports that the internationals will compete a last championship match one week before the start of the competition. They will therefore be made available to breeders from November 14.. Regarding the French championship calendar, “A board of directors of the Professional Football League (LFP), by videoconference, is scheduled for Wednesday, especially on this subject which worries the clubs. “ Whatever scenario is chosen, the next season will start on August 7 and end on June 3-4. Two scenarios are considered: “One version provides for two weeks of vacation after the World Cup final, the other only one. “ If the last solution is chosen, “A day of L1, the 16th, will be played at the end of December between Christmas and New Year’s Day. “ Regarding the Champions League, the group stage will take place from September 6-7 to November 1-2. The C1 final will take place on June 10.





In today’s edition, The Parisian returns to the controversies of Neymar Jr in Brazil. After the draw between the Seleção and Colombia (0-0), the Brazilian international returned directly to the locker room. Present on the set of Globo TV, the journalist Galvao Bueno, treated him “Idiot” following his attitude (he forgot to mute his microphone). An insult that made Neymar’s sister, Rafaella Santos react on social networks. For his part, the father of the Parisian, Neymar Sr, also defended his son on another controversy in Brazil. After criticism of Neymar Jr following a photo with a young supporter who was not wearing a mask, the player’s father also reacted via his account Instagram. “Yesterday, my son posed for a photo next to a child, stuck his face to his, at the risk of being criticized for removing the mask. What next ? Where is the respect for the human being, for the eternal photo in a fleeting life … the unique opportunity of a fan. Yes my son is masked and all you want. But stupid? No ! He’s the hero. A hero without lies, who faces his story head-on, without looking for cowardly shortcuts, without being treacherous. Go ahead, my son… I am very proud of you! “ Former PSG captain Thiago Silva also lent his support to his compatriot.