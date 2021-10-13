no traces of blood or urine detected in the washing machine water

However, the results of the quilt analysis have not yet been released.

No trace of blood and urine was detected in the water analyzes of the siphon of the Jubillar family washing machine, BFMTV learned on Wednesday from Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers. The quilt analyzes have not yet been entered into the file.

Reminder of the facts: on December 16, 2020, Cédric Jubillar called the gendarmes to warn of the disappearance of his wife. Once there, a gendarme sees him put laundry in the washing machine and close the window without however launching the machine.

The next day, investigators searched the Jubillar home. They then take a washed duvet and four mismatched socks, the siphon from the machine and the water from the tank in the bathroom sink.





Analyzes occurred late according to lawyers

However, the analyzes of these documents did not take place until last July by the investigating judges. Important elements should have been analyzed much earlier, according to Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers, who denounce what they consider to be a flaw in the investigation.

Cédric Jubillar must be heard on Friday morning for the first time since his imprisonment by the two judges in charge of the investigation. He will then be questioned again on December 3.

Indicted for “aggravated murder” and imprisoned last June, Cédric Jubillar continues to proclaim his innocence, ten months after the disappearance of his wife. To this day, Delphine Jubillar’s body has still not been found.