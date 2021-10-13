North Korean military show of force at defense exhibition

It was under the gaze of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister and close advisor Kim Yo-jong that soldiers demonstrated martial arts at a defense exhibition. All smiles, he looked at a man lying on broken bottles on whose chest a concrete block was placed before being broken with a sledgehammer, according to images broadcast on Tuesday by KCTV channel. “These soldiers, embraced and raised by our party, showed the strength, bravery and morale of the Korean People’s Army to the whole world.Commented Ri Chun-hee, the regime’s favorite presenter, Ri Chun-Hee. Ri Chun-Hee did not fail to point out that the strength of the participants was “conferred by our dear leader Kim Jong-un“.





This sequence is part of the demonstration of resistance organized by the North Korean army during this exhibition on defense, which was an opportunity to present the weaponry possessed by this country endowed with nuclear power, in particular the immense Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) unveiled last year during a military parade. Other soldiers – some in uniform, others shirtless – smashed several layers of concrete bricks with fists or their heads. Others were hit with hammers in the arm or hand, and a brick was broken on the chest of a soldier lying on a bed of nails. The leader watched the demonstrations with applause and a smile, surrounded by officers and his sister, Kim Jong-un, appointed at the end of September to the country’s highest executive body.

Korea has a long tradition of martial arts, and it is notably the birthplace of taekwondo which is the art of self-control. It was developed after Japan’s occupation of Korea by a South Korean general who later fell out with dictator Park Chung-hee, backed by the South Korean military. He then traveled regularly to Pyongyang, where he died in 2002. At the opening of the exhibition on Tuesday, the North Korean leader said that the United States is the “root causeOf instability on the Korean Peninsula. It was organized on the occasion of the anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang.