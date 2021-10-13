Norway: several dead and injured by a man armed with a bow, the suspect arrested

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several others on Wednesday in Kongsberg in south-eastern Norway, Norwegian police said, who arrested a suspect.

#Kongsberg Det pågår aksjon i Kongsberg sentrum ifbm person observert med pil og bue. Har skutt etter person med debt. Publikum bes om å holde seg innendørs. Politiet har ikke kontroll på personen. Ikke mulighet til media pr nå. Oppdateres senere. – Sør-Øst politidistrikt (@politietsorost) October 13, 2021

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed,” local police official Øyvind Aas said at a press conference. “The man who committed this act was arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved,” he added.

The motives of the attack still unknown

The motives for the attack, which occurred shortly before 6.30 p.m. at several locations in downtown Kongsberg, are still undetermined at this point.



Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen. “No active search is underway to find other people,” said Øyvind Aas. The injured were hospitalized. Neither their number nor their condition is immediately known.

The public has been called upon to stay at home. Several neighborhoods were cordoned off, television footage showing a large deployment of armed police forces and ambulances. A helicopter and a team of deminers were also dispatched. The internal intelligence services (PST) have been alerted.

In the past, Norway, a traditionally peaceful nation, has been the target of far-right attacks. On July 22, 2011, Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people by detonating a bomb near the seat of government in Oslo, before opening fire on a Labor Youth rally on the island of Utøya.