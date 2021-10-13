More

    Norway: several people killed and injured by a man armed with a bow, the suspect arrested

    NewsWorld


    the essential
    A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several others on Wednesday in Kongsberg in south-eastern Norway, Norwegian police said, who arrested a suspect.

    A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several others on Wednesday in Kongsberg in south-eastern Norway, Norwegian police said, who arrested a suspect.

    Several injured and several killed

    “We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed,” local police official Øyvind Aas told a press conference.


    “The man who committed this act was arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved,” he added.

    The motives for the attack, which occurred in several locations in downtown Kongsberg, are still undetermined at this stage.

    Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen.

    “No active search is underway to find other people,” said Øyvind Aas.
    The injured were hospitalized. Neither their number nor their condition is immediately known.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleScam: Complaint filed by Enrico Macias
    Next articleDouble murder of Allauch, an indicted man

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC