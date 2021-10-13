Norway: several people killed and injured by a man armed with a bow, the suspect arrested

the essential

A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and injured several others on Wednesday in Kongsberg in south-eastern Norway, Norwegian police said, who arrested a suspect.



Several injured and several killed

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed,” local police official Øyvind Aas told a press conference.





“The man who committed this act was arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved,” he added.

The motives for the attack, which occurred in several locations in downtown Kongsberg, are still undetermined at this stage.

Police have not provided details of the suspect other than that it is a man who was taken to the police station in the nearby town of Drammen.

“No active search is underway to find other people,” said Øyvind Aas.

The injured were hospitalized. Neither their number nor their condition is immediately known.