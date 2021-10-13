Nothing partners with Qualcomm and takes the first step towards its smartphone

Nothing said on Wednesday that it had entered into a partnership with Qualcomm to equip its future products with Snapdragon chips. They should be smartphones …

A year ago, we learned that Carl Pei, one of the two co-founders of OnePlus, was leaving the Chinese ship to found his own start-up, Nothing. Since then, the manufacturer has launched a first product, the Nothing ear headphones (1), and has already hinted that it would create a whole ecosystem of high tech products.

From now on, Nothing passes the second and, on the occasion of a fundraiser, slowly approaches his first smartphone. Nothing indeed announced on Wednesday that it had entered into a partnership with Qualcomm:





Today, London-based consumer tech brand Nothing announces that it is choosing the Snapdragon mobile platform to power its future tech products and that it will collaborate with Qualcomm to do so.

As for Qualcomm, the Snapdragon range integrates both ARM processors for laptops, 5G modems, but also and above all SoCs for smartphones. Concretely, it should therefore be, for Nothing, a first step towards the design of its very first smartphone. Especially since Nothing announces at the same time that it has raised $ 50 million and that this sum will be used for “Research and development so that the brand penetrates a new category of products for its ecosystem”. It is therefore clear here that it will not only be a question of developing simple wireless headphones as was the case until now.

Behind Nothing, historical players in the smartphone

Besides the fact that Carl Pei has made a name for himself in the mobility arena with OnePlus, Nothing also features several veterans of the smartphone industry. In addition, the British start-up also bought the Essential brand, founded by Andy Rubin and to whom we owe a smartphone, the Essential PH-1.

For the time being, however, it seems that this draft ” new product “ is still in its infancy, or rather at the research and development stage. It therefore seems unlikely that the manufacturer will launch a product by the end of the year, especially since it would need, to sell, that it be available by the end of the month, to prepare for the holiday season. year. We can nevertheless hope to have something concrete on the side of smartphones in the course of next year.