NousToutes denounces “gadget measures” on the new experiment to collect complaints

The feminist collective #NousToutes denounces “gadget measures” in a press release published Wednesday, October 13, the day after the announcement by the Minister of the Interior of a new experiment to collect complaints from victims of domestic violence directly from others, at the home of the social worker, a friend, the mayor of the victim or at the town hall. The collective asks for better training of the police, some of which “trivialize” this violence and refuse to take complaints.

“We are going to launch an experiment which will allow the police and gendarmes to travel to certain departments to take complaints from women who have experienced violence. “

Gérald Darmanin explains that this experiment, which will be carried out in several departments to be defined and launched “from the end of the year”, responds to the “fear” what some victims may feel about going to a police station.

We don’t need “experimentation”. We need the police to know the law (which provides for the obligation to take a complaint), apply it and be trained not to despise or humiliate women victims of violence.

#WeAll answer that “in recent weeks, tens of thousands of women have testified [sur les réseaux sociaux] with [le mot-clé] #DoublePain of the catastrophic care in the police station and gendarmerie “, denouncing a “trivialization of domestic violence by the police”. The collective cites as an example the sentence “Madam, we don’t stay when things go wrong”, pronounced by a Côtes-d’Armor police officer in 2020 to the attention of a woman who came to file a complaint.

The collective is ironic: “The women victims therefore say that they are badly received in the police station and gendarmerie. Gérald Darmanin answers them: good news, you could also be badly received at the town hall or at a friend’s house!”

Four years after the #MeToo wave, three years after an investigation by the feminist collective on the refusal of the police to register complaints – completely illegally – and two years after the Grenelle against domestic violence, #NousToutes believes that ‘he “It’s time to stop experimenting and put in place far-reaching policies across the country”.

“We need the police to know the law (which provides for the obligation to take a complaint), apply it and be trained not to despise or humiliate women victims of violence”, concludes #WeAll, “we ask the Minister of the Interior to recognize the lack of training of his agents and to act”.