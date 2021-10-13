November 13: staged on the Bataclan stage, he recounts his chilling exchanges with the assailant

He experienced the Bataclan attack from the inside. Targeted by one of the terrorists, Guillaume was forced to go on stage, overlooking the chaotic backdrop of a mass slaughter. The intervention of the Bac saved him and he recounts his experience at the bar during the trial of the attacks of November 13. An edifying testimony.

He was at the Bataclan, November 13, 2015. Tuesday October 12, Guillaume is at the bar of the Paris court, to tell the horror of this evening, including France Info, which covers the trial on the spot, is echoed.

Today, he never ceases to thank the intervention of the police, without whom he “would probably not be there”. His testimony, edifying, also underlines the part of improvisation which the terrorists undoubtedly showed.

“Get up or I’ll shoot you in the head”

That evening, in the pit, Guillaume heard the first shots. Then after a while, one of the terrorists, Samy Amimour, ordered him to stand up: “Get up or I’ll shoot you in the head”. There he finds himself standing on the stage. Guillaume realizes the scale of the massacre. Before his eyes, the bodies piled up. It is then, he says, that he “realizes what has been done.” 90 people lost their lives in the Bataclan attack.





On the behavior of the assailant, Guillaume notices that he is strange. He handles his weapon “strangely”, uses very coarse language. “Help that son of a bitch get up and we’ll see if he’s dead”, he orders. Guillaume understands that Samy Amimour is probably improvising at this time, because another of the terrorists asks him what he is doing.

“I understood that he would not kill me”

“Don’t worry, he’s with us,” replies the assailant who keeps Guillaume in play. “I think the terrorist was improvising on the way he was going to use me”, testifies the survivor at the bar. “I don’t know exactly what his motivation was. I thought I understood from his first glance that he wouldn’t kill me. He must not have met many eyes that night, “he replied to the court, which questioned him.

After a while, Guillaume sees shadows sneaking into the room. He immediately understands that the police have started their intervention. “I took advantage of this window to jump and leave the room”. Guillaume is saved, but reconstruction is difficult. He evokes in court the help he got from meeting the night ferry commissioner afterwards. And his highest consideration for the police that day.