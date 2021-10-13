OL: hard blow for Juninho, his behavior sanctioned

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Harsh sanction for Juninho! The disciplinary committee of the LFP has indeed sanctioned the sports director of OL with three games of suspension (including two suspended), after his behavior during the derby against ASSE on October 3 (1-1).

Here are the other decisions of the Commission:

EXCLUSIONS

LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

A suspension match

Cengiz ÜNDER (Olympique de Marseille)

Matchday 9 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: AS Saint-Etienne – Olympique Lyonnais on October 3, 2021

Post-match behavior of JUNINHO, sports director of Olympique Lyonnais

Three suspension matches including two suspended matches, bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

————–

FIELD POLICE

Object throws

LEAGUE 2 BKT

11th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Havre AC – Dijon FCO on October 2, 2021

Behavior of Dijon FCO supporters: object throwing at a player





Closure for a suspended match of the Dijon FCO visitors’ area for the next away matches.