More

    OL: hard blow for Juninho, his behavior sanctioned

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

    Harsh sanction for Juninho! The disciplinary committee of the LFP has indeed sanctioned the sports director of OL with three games of suspension (including two suspended), after his behavior during the derby against ASSE on October 3 (1-1).

    Here are the other decisions of the Commission:

    EXCLUSIONS

    LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

    A suspension match

    Cengiz ÜNDER (Olympique de Marseille)

    Matchday 9 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: AS Saint-Etienne – Olympique Lyonnais on October 3, 2021

    Post-match behavior of JUNINHO, sports director of Olympique Lyonnais

    Three suspension matches including two suspended matches, bench, referee locker room and all official functions.

    The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.

    ————–

    FIELD POLICE

    Object throws

    LEAGUE 2 BKT

    11th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Havre AC – Dijon FCO on October 2, 2021

    Behavior of Dijon FCO supporters: object throwing at a player


    Closure for a suspended match of the Dijon FCO visitors’ area for the next away matches.

    to summarize

    Juninho was severely sanctioned by the LFP disciplinary committee after his post-match behavior during the derby between AS Saint-Etienne and Olympique Lyonnais on October 3. He received three games of suspension, two of which were suspended.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleLVMH brought the rebound of the Cac 40 to close to 6,600 points, Market news
    Next articleCall of Duty Vanguard | Warzone: with this new system, Activision hopes to put an end to cheaters

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC