OL: hard blow for Juninho, his behavior sanctioned

Harsh sanction for Juninho! The disciplinary committee of the LFP has indeed sanctioned the sports director of OL with three games of suspension (including two suspended), after his behavior during the derby against ASSE on October 3 (1-1).
Here are the other decisions of the Commission:
EXCLUSIONS
LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS
A suspension match
Cengiz ÜNDER (Olympique de Marseille)
Matchday 9 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: AS Saint-Etienne – Olympique Lyonnais on October 3, 2021
Post-match behavior of JUNINHO, sports director of Olympique Lyonnais
Three suspension matches including two suspended matches, bench, referee locker room and all official functions.
The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP.
FIELD POLICE
Object throws
LEAGUE 2 BKT
11th day of Ligue 2 BKT: Havre AC – Dijon FCO on October 2, 2021
Behavior of Dijon FCO supporters: object throwing at a player
Closure for a suspended match of the Dijon FCO visitors’ area for the next away matches.
