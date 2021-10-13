Olivier Giroud lets go of his truths about his relations with Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema

What follows after this advertisement

“Always believe”. The biography of Olivier Giroud (35) is now available on the other side of the Channel, where the striker has long played, between 2012 and 2021, between Arsenal and Chelsea. As part of his promotional tour, the AC Milan striker gave a lengthy interview to the Guardian. A discussion with broken sticks in which he mentions in particular the France team, for which he is still available. “I will never say that I am retiring internationally. (…) It’s simple, if the coach needs me, he calls me. If not, he doesn’t call me. I’m 100% focused on Milan, scoring and getting scored here. We will see what will happen », he slipped.

After this message to Didier Deschamps, who left him aside during the last gatherings, the former Montpellier evoked his relations with Karim Benzema (33 years old), often presented as his main competitor in Blue. “All my career in selection, I was opposed to him, we were pitted against each other. There are the pro-Benzema and the pro-Giroud. I always said that I had no problems with him and that I liked to play with him, but it was a media trick to make believe that we were in confrontation. This has never been true ”, he assured, even explaining to have taken “with smile” the metaphor of Formula 1 and Real Madrid’s scorer’s kart during a live on Instagram several months ago.





The quarrel with Mbappé? “A detail”

The second best director in the history of the Blues with 46 achievements in 110 selections then returned to the episode of the quarrel with Kylian Mbappé (22) during the preparation for the last Euro 2020. A storm in a glass of water to listen to it. “It was really just a detail. He was a little upset for two days even though I explained to him that I did not specifically point the finger at him. I didn’t mean to be hard on anyone ”, he explained before pointing out, once again, the attitude of the media towards him.

“I just answered a question from a journalist who told me after the game: ‘You were very discreet but you scored two goals.’ It’s like they’re always trying to piss me off. I just said, “yes, maybe we could have been differently.” That’s all. The media tried to blame it and said it ruined the atmosphere within the team. But let’s see ! We had a conversation between adults and there was no more problem », he concluded. The page is turned.