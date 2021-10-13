Omar Sy becomes the first French actor to sign a contract with the Netflix platform

This is a first for a French artist. Omar Sy signs a multi-year contract with the Netflix platform. The star actor of the series “Lupine” will be both producer and actor in future projects of the platform.

This is the movie Untouchables who made it known ten years ago in the United States, but it is undoubtedly another success, the series Lupine, that he owes the signing of this unprecedented contract with Netflix.

Released earlier this year, this modern take on the adventures of the famous stylish bandit character has been a huge hit on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond. TOdoubled by the heiress of Maurice Leblanc and praised by Sharon Stone, she is “one of the most popular series“of the history of Netflix according to the platform.

Nothing therefore seems to stop the second favorite personality of the French and the only French in Time magazine’s ranking of the most influential people on the planet, published in September. At 43, Omar Sy is also now the first French artist to sign a contract with Netflix over several years. His production company, based in both Paris and Los Angeles, will develop new films with the American platform, in which he will star and produce.





Lupine star Omar Sy will develop, executive produce, and star in original feature films in an exciting multi-year partnership with Netflix! pic.twitter.com/LmbHXeJW1Q – Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

In a joint statement, Omar Sy said to himself “very happy“to continue her relationship with Netflix and”impatient“to start their new adventure.