Omar Sy signs actor and producer contract with Netflix

Omar Sy said he was “very happy to have the opportunity to continue [sa] relationship ”with Netflix FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

Riding the wave of global success for the series Lupine, Omar Sy has just signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to produce films or act, a first for the American platform and a French actor.

“Netflix has entered into a multi-year film contract with leading actor and comedian Omar Sy. This agreement will see Sy’s production company based in Paris and Los Angeles develop original films for Netflix, with Sy as actor and executive producer ”, announced Tuesday, October 12 in a press release and on Twitter the American streaming giant with 209 million subscribers.

Quoted in the press release, Omar Sy said to himself “Very happy to have the opportunity to continue [sa] relationship “ with Netflix and a “Looking forward to this next step in [leur] common adventure “. Netflix did not specify the amount of the contract. Omar Sy limited himself to relaying the platform’s announcement on Twitter.

The information was unveiled Tuesday by the American magazine Variety, specifying that this type of partnership was a first between Netflix and a French actor or director. The French “show-runneuse” (series director) of Ten percent Fanny Herrero is also on Netflix contract, as is British actress Vanessa Kirby (The Crown).

The global success of “Lupine”

Already known internationally and in the United States since the success of the French film Untouchables (2011), Omar Sy was the hero in 2021 of the series Lupine, the first French triumph on Netflix, which has won tens of millions of subscribers around the world. According to Netflix, the series Lupine, produced by the French Louis Leterrier, was “One of the most popular” of its history, to the currently resounding success of the South Korean series Squid Game.





For Gaëlle Mareschi, director of original international creation for Netflix in France, the platform has “Very lucky to have worked closely with Omar for many years”. She declared herself “Enthusiastic about expanding [leur] partnership “.

An upcoming film directed by Louis Leterrier, Tour de Force, with Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte, is expected to launch on Netflix in 2022, according to the company. Sy embodies an extraordinary “Success story” in France and abroad.

Among the 100 most influential people on the planet

He was born in January 1978 in Trappes (Yvelines) to a Senegalese father and a Mauritanian mother, who are raising eight children. Friend with actor Jamel Debbouze, he began a career as a comedian, first on radio, then on television, where he met success on Canal + in the company of his accomplice Fred Testot (After-sales service for emissions – SAV).

After some successes of esteem in the cinema, Omar Sy wins a César and international notoriety, especially in America, thanks to the film Untouchables, with François Cluzet. His triumph gives him access to the American film industry. According to the specialized press, he has lived with his family since 2012 in Los Angeles.

TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m so honored to be a part this group:… https://t.co/ODAmOD6bw5 – OmarSy (@Omar Sy)

In mid-September, the 43-year-old superstar was the only Frenchman to appear in the list of the 100 most influential personalities on the planet, ranking established by the american magazine Time.

