on RMC, Michel-Edouard Leclerc asks the State “to lower its taxes”

A liter of diesel has never been so expensive in France. It reached more than 1.56 euros per liter in service stations in the territory and more than 1.70 euros for Lead Free: the previous record dated from 2018, just before the “yellow vests” crisis.

After the rise in gas and electricity prices, the subject is flammable and taken seriously by the Executive.

On RMC, Michel-Edouard Leclerc this morning asked the State “to lower its taxes”. The president of the strategic committee of the E. Leclerc centers thus indicated that his chain of hyper and supermarkets had “not much under the foot to lower our margins, we earn only 1 to 2 cents per liter”.

And to slip: “I am ready to help the State to lower the taxes. It is of course with them to start” tackling the Minister Barbara Pompili in passing.

“If the State lowered its taxes (on gasoline and diesel), we would follow (…) The increases are quickly seen with us because we are not allowed to sell at a loss, we have to to follow the tempo of the increases and to pass them on, “continued Leclerc.

Tuesday, precisely, the Minister of Ecological Transition had “asked distributors to make a gesture”, during the session of questions to the government in the National Assembly.

A subject at the heart of the presidential campaign

The government is groping for the answer. Especially since six months of the presidential election, the oppositions are also seizing the file. It suffices to look at the headlines of the regional daily press, worries an adviser to the Executive. “The subject of fuels is rising very strongly in the provinces” he confides.





Problem: the government has already put a lot of money on the table: the boost of 100 euros for the beneficiaries of the “energy voucher”, the blocking of gas prices until next April … “We are in watching, insists this adviser, but the room for maneuver is quite thin “.

“Protective measures”?

The government said it was studying “protective measures” for the French if fuel prices were to continue to rise “over time”, its spokesperson Gabriel Attal announced on RMC on Wednesday, facing Jean-Jacques Bourdin.

There are several possible avenues: there is the issue of lowering taxes – we are not there today -; there may be a question of specific help “, he detailed, while specifying that” the decision is not taken “.” Before making a decision, you have to look at what is happening is the most effective in helping the French who need it the most, ”he added.

“As soon as these increases continue and that the estimates that are made indicate that they should continue over time, obviously we would consider protective measures, as we did on gas, as we have done on electricity, ”he explained. “If these increases continue, we will take the necessary measures,” he insisted.

And while the government is thinking, the oppositions are advancing their pawns. Same proposal for Anne Hidalgo and Marine Le Pen: lower the VAT on fuels, from 20 to 5.5%, or ten euros earned on a full tank of gasoline, estimates the RN candidate.

France Insoumise, it wants to make pay companies in the sector like Total by taxing their profits to redistribute the money to the French.