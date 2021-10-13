One death and 241 new Covid cases in one week, the situation continues so

The prefecture of Reunion Island and the Regional Health Agency announce, this Tuesday, October 12, a new death of a patient, and confirm 241 new cases of coronavirus in the island from October 02 to 08. The incidence rate has come down to 28.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Prefecture and the Regional Health Agency announce, this Tuesday, October 12, the death of a patient from Reunion Island from October 02 to 08, as well as 241 new cases of Covid-19, in Reunion. The incidence rate has come down to 28.2 per 100,000 inhabitants. The health situation has been improving for 9 weeks.

Over the last 7 days, the main indicators have continued to decline. For 9 weeks, the improvement of the health situation has been confirmed on the island. The number of cases continues to decrease with an incidence rate of 28.2 / 100,000 inhabitants (against 32.9 the previous week) and a positivity rate on all people tested at 0.7%. Hospitalizations and intensive care activities for Covid patients also continue to decline.

One death in a week

However, the virus is still circulating on the island and the Delta variant remains predominant. This week, 1 death linked to Covid-19 is still to be deplored. The patient, originally from Reunion, was over 75 years old and presented with comorbidities. He was not vaccinated.

An incidence rate of 28.2 / 100,000 inhabitants

The authorities also announce 241 cases identified in a week. The positivity rate is down to 0.7% (0.9% the previous week). The weekly incidence rate stands at 28.2 / 100,000 inhabitants, down (32.9 / 100,000 the previous week).

The incidence rate is increasing among 25-34 year olds and 35-44 year olds. It is declining in all other age groups:

among 0-14 year olds: – 18.3%

among 15-24 year olds: – 24.4%

among 25-34 year olds: + 7.9%

among 35-44 year olds: + 2.3%

among 45-64 year olds: – 25.7%

among those over 65: – 14.3%

among those over 75: – 20.2%

The Delta variant represents 100% of mutations

Of the 241 new cases announced:

227 cases are classified as indigenous,

14 cases are classified as imported.

Taking into account the 53,520 recoveries and the 370 deaths since the start of the health crisis, 314 cases are still active to date. In total, 54,024 cases have been investigated to date by the ARS, Public Health France and Health Insurance.

From 02 to 08 October, 194 positive tests were screened to identify a mutation. 159 cases presented one of the specific mutations under surveillance, that is to say a proportion of 82.0% against 80.5% the previous week.

The Delta (Indian) variant currently represents 100% of mutations, compared to 99.45% the previous week.

6 patients in intensive care

In Reunion, on October 12, 6 resuscitation beds were occupied by patients positive for Covid-19 out of the 82 resuscitation beds recorded in Reunion. This is 3 patients less than the previous week, then the lowest figure since February 2021. In addition, 35 patients are hospitalized in the Covid unit, against 39 last week.

12 active clusters

As of October 12, 12 clusters are active and 444 have been closed. Among the active clusters, we note:

4 moderately critical clusters: Le Port (1), Etang-Slé (1), Saint-Denis (1) and Saint-Paul (1)

2 high criticality clusters: Saint-Leu (1) and Saint-Pierre (1)

67.2% of Reunion Islanders vaccinated

937,592 vaccine injections were performed as of October 10. From October 4 to 10, nearly 16,000 injections were performed. The pace of the first injections is slowing down again this week.

To date, 496,784 people have received at least one injection.

70.7% of the eligible population (over 12 years old) is involved in a vaccination course (or 58% of the total population),

67.2% of the eligible population has a complete vaccination schedule (or 55.2% of the total population)

“The improvement in the health situation has been further confirmed in recent days. However, the vaccination rate is still insufficient. get tested and self-isolate in case of symptoms or if you are a contact person. “.





The recommendations

The prefecture and the ARS recall the need to:

be screened at the slightest symptom;

respect the strict isolation prescribed to avoid the spread of the virus and its variants: at least 10 days when you are contaminated with Covid-19; at least 7 days if you are in contact.

get vaccinated without further delay or wait 2 months if you have been infected;

respect the time limit for the injection of the 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine of 3 weeks from the 1st injection.

Since last week, are also affected by the booster dose:

caregivers: Given the increased risk of exposure and infection to Covid-19, the HAS recommends the administration of a booster dose to professionals in the health sector and the medico-social sector, in contact with patients and medical transport professionals.

the entourage of immunocompromised people: To strengthen the protection of the most vulnerable in the face of Covid-19, the HAS reaffirms the so-called “cocooning” strategy, by recommending a booster dose in adults over 18 years of age, in the entourage of immunocompromised people.

These people are invited to go to a vaccination center or to their doctor, pharmacist, nurse:

from 6 months after the last injection of the Pfizer vaccine,

4 weeks after the single injection of the Janssen vaccine,

between 3 and 6 months after the last injection of the Pfizer vaccine for severely immunocompromised people, on medical advice.

Screening in Reunion

The effects of the Test-Alert-Protect policy, reinforced by the braking measures implemented, the increase in vaccination coverage and the improvement of the health situation, now make it possible to adapt the screening strategy.

Closure of 4 screening centers from October 15:

Saint-Pierre, Ravine des cabris: Salle Mahavel

Saint-Denis: NORDEV Exhibition Center

Saint-Paul: Annex town hall of La Saline Les Bains

Saint-Louis: Former premises of the Saint-Joseph de Cluny school

To get tested, the population can go to different places: laboratories, university hospitals, voluntary pharmacies, screening operations organized by the ARS. To consult the list of screening locations in Reunion, go to: www.sante.fr

End of free screening tests on October 15

From October 15, RT-PCR tests and antigenic tests will no longer be systematically supported, as has been the case since the start of the health crisis. Only tests carried out for screening purposes will henceforth be covered by the Health Insurance in order to preserve a reliable epidemic surveillance system, to ensure rapid detection and management of cases and to detect the new variants.

Thus, in order to maintain easier access to screening for symptomatic people or at-risk contact, the following will continue to benefit from care:

People with a complete vaccination schedule or a contraindication to vaccination;

Minors;

People identified through contact-tracing made by Health Insurance and ARS La Réunion

People affected by collective screening campaigns, organized by ARS La Réunion or national education in schools

People with a medical prescription;

People with a certificate of reinstatement less than six months old.

The tests carried out in order to obtain a health pass will become chargeable.

What tests will allow obtaining a health pass?

A negative test result will always constitute usable evidence for obtaining a health pass.

RT-PCR tests and antigenic tests will continue to be recognized, within the current limit of their validity period of 72 hours.

However, as of October 15, self-tests carried out under the supervision of a health professional will no longer be recognized as proof for the health pass. This device had in fact been deployed temporarily, in order to support the extension of the use of the health pass. Self-tests performed without supervision remain accessible for individual monitoring but will not give access to the health pass.