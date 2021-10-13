OVHcloud is on the ground two days before going public

“504 Gateway Time-out. Site and mail out”. Here is the message that OVH customers are reading in a very desperate way this morning. The host’s customers report a total shutdown of services: databases, dedicated servers, websites. The general blackout has been postponed since 9:17 this morning. To follow the evolution of the failure, it is there. Octave Klaba, the boss of OVHCloud, has just indicated that it is a “human error”.

Following a human error during the reconfiguration of the network on our DC to VH (US-EST), we have a problem on the whole backbone. We are going to isolate the DC VH then fix the conf. https://t.co/kDakq7FGBO – Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) October 13, 2021

The origin of the failure seems to come from a maintenance job announced by the host at 9.15 am this morning. “No impact expected, (the router) will be isolated before being changed” mentions OVHCloud.

Network and racks :: VIN / DC: We will do a maintenance on our routers on VIN DC to improve our routing.

Maintenance is planned for 13 / Oct / 21 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM (UTC + 2). No impact expected, device will be isolated before the change. https://t.co/n9NjpGICrU #ovh – OVH Status Feed (@ovh_status) October 13, 2021

The failure affects all international customers in addition to French customers. Customers whose resources are based in Canada, Spain, or Tunisia, mention not being able to access their servers and services.





“It’s starting to become recurrent at OVH” complains a professional client of the host. “We’ll have to think about changing the host, more sites, CRM, phone.” Because in the age of digital transformation, it is no longer just emails and websites that are hosted by OVH, but also ERPs and a whole host of business applications.

Explosion of failure reporting on dowdetector on 10/13/2021 from 9:17 a.m.

Note that the host’s site was also offline for a short time. “It’s getting long there … We should at least communicate” notes, however, a customer annoyed by the non-communication of the host.

New tile two days from the splendor of the IPO

A new tile that falls at the worst time for the French flagship. Because, formalized last September, the IPO of OVHcloud is set for October 15. A mega outage two days before the stock market introiduction, what better way to give investors confidence?

The company has obtained the approval of its registration documents from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

If the sum of 4 billion euros had been mentioned, the objectives have however already been revised downwards. Indeed, the share price will be between 18.5 and 20 euros, which would value the company between 3.5 and 3.75 billion euros.

With its entry into the financial markets, OVH also hopes to restore its image tarnished by the recent fire which destroyed one of its data centers in Strasbourg last March.

A judicial investigation is still ongoing, but OVHcloud has already granted 28 million euros (in vouchers) to its customers injured by the shutdown of its servers and will receive 58 million euros compensation from its insurers.