    Paraplegic man violently dragged to ground by police, complaint filed

    A 39-year-old American filed a complaint against two police officers after a very brutal arrest in Dayton, Ohio (United States). The facts took place on September 30, reports the HuffPost.

    The father was coming out of a house watched by the police, suspected of being a landmark for drug traffickers. The 30-something was in his car when the police asked him to turn off the engine and get out of the vehicle. “I can’t go out,” replied Clifford Owensby. “I am a paraplegic. “

    “Dragged along like garbage”

    On a video of the arrest, we hear a policeman insist: “I assure you that you will go out, it is not an option”. Officers eventually forcibly dragged the man out of the vehicle, pulling him by the arm and by the hair. “They dragged me like a dog, like garbage, like taking out the trash,” said the victim this Sunday at a press conference.


    After the arrest, the police discovered in the man’s vehicle a bag containing 22,450 dollars. It is, according to Clifford Owensby, personal savings. The man accuses the police of profiling, illegal arrest, illegal search and seizure. An investigation is underway. According to the lawyer for the thirty-something, the latter would provide for a civil trial.


