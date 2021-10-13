parents for the first time, they reveal a photo of their little girl

Pink notebook! Jérôme and Lucile, one of the key couples of Love is in the meadow, became parents for the first time. They posted the first photo of their baby girl on their Instagram account.
Jérôme and Lucile spin the perfect love since their meeting in Love is in the meadow, a little over a year ago. Love at first sight was immediate between the two lovebirds. The cameras hardly left, they had even decided to settle down together. A few months later, the lovers announced that a baby was going to be born, the fruit of their love. “It happened faster than we imagined”, had explained the future dad to the angels. The lovebirds had chosen to reveal the sex of their future child to Karine Le Marchand in the show that allowed them to meet. They were expecting a little girl, who was due in October.
The baby’s name has not yet been released.
And it was rather punctual, since Jérôme and Lucile unveiled, this Tuesday, October 12, the first photo of their baby on Instagram. “You + Me = Us now ….”, did they simply post on the social network, as an illustration ofa picture of the adorable handcuff of the little girl. They have not yet revealed his date of birth, nor his first name, which they had pretended to reveal to Cyril Lignac in All in the kitchen. Internet users immediately rushed to congratulate the couple on this happy event. They also had a little note for the young mother. “Congratulations to you, hoping all went well for the mum and the flea”, thus greeted a surfer. “Ooooh !!! All the happiness of the three of you !!! Savor these unique moments !!! Congratulations !!”, went into ecstasy another.
Lucile had made a tender declaration to Jerome shortly before the baby’s arrival
To mark the one year of their presence on the balance sheet of Love is in the meadow season 15, Lucile had sent an adorable declaration of love to Jerome, praising the father he was to become for his daughter. “The most caring man in the world. Since our meeting he has never ceased to take care of me, for us“, she had indicated.”He has this benevolence and unconditional love every moment, every second … He makes me feel unique, the most beautiful and the only one in the world … Soon he will have another princess to cherish and he will be the best father and the best example for our daughter, a father who will never stop looking for the best for his family“, she underlined then.