Parker on Aulas’ succession to OL: “I’m getting ready”

The former basketball player of the France team, now president of ASVEL and very close to “JMA”, does not hide his ambitions of one day succeeding him at Olympique Lyonnais.

The idea has been whispered for months and continues to gain ground. Guest of the show “ As an aside “On Canal +, Tony Parker (39) did not hide his desires to succeed Jean-Michel Aulas one day at the head of Olympique Lyonnais. In office since 1987, the omnipotent and very experienced (72 years) boss of OL had already mentioned the subject in our columns in February 2020, without, again, beating around the bush.

Tony ticks pretty much all the boxes Jean-Michel Aulas on Tony Parker at Le Figaro

Read alsoEstate of Jean-Michel Aulas: “Tony Parker just ticks all the boxes“

“Tony just ticks all the boxes, he had whispered to us about the former leader of the San Antonio Spurs, now president of ASVEL. Son the president-manager side, Tony has the profile. He’s younger, with an international image, he’s a good guy. The one who will buy back OL when I should leave, either because I would have won the European Cup and the championship again, or because I would be called to other functions, he will have to be accompanied by a shareholder who will dub it. It is premature to say what one can imagine. I get along very well with Tony and he will be a very renowned entrepreneur. ”





I hope Jean-Michel will be with us for a very long time to come. And the day he wants someone to succeed him, I hope he will be proud if he wants it to be me. Anyway, I’m getting ready Tony Parker

In front of the cameras of Canal +, and already questioned on the subject, Tony Parker went a little further in his personal reflection. “ Why not (take over from Jean-Michel Aulas at OL). He talked about it a lot in the media last year, I try to learn everyday, he admits with a smile. I love football, I love basketball. Now, Asvel and OL are the same family. OL entered our capital for two and a half years and things are going very well. It pushes all the teams to the top. I know that OL have ambitions to be known at the world level, that’s why my role as club ambassador is very important in the US and in China. I hope Jean-Michel will be with us for a very long time to come. And the day he wants someone to succeed him, I hope he will be proud if he wants it to be me. In any case, I am preparing myself.“

SEE ALSO – Bernard Tapie’s legacy at the Olympique de Marseille