Parker “prepares” for Aulas’ succession

Tony Parker, president of ASVEL and member of the board of directors of OL Group, confides in preparing for the succession of Jean-Michel Aulas at the head of OL if the latter decides to hand over the baton to him.

President of ASVEL and soon of OL? The idea of ​​seeing Tony Parker at the head of the Lyon football club is not new. But the main interested party confirms that he is still interested in it if Jean-Michel Aulas, in office since 1987, decides to hand him over. The former San Antonio Spurs point guard doesn’t want to rush things.

“Why not,” said the former French basketball star in the program En Aparté on Canal +. I love football, I love basketball. Now, Asvel and OL are the same family . OL entered our capital for two and a half years and things are going very well. I hope that Jean-Michel will be with us for a very long time to come. And the day he wants someone to succeed him, I ‘hope he’ll be proud if he wants it to be me. Anyway, I’m getting ready. “





“The best president in all sports in France”

“Tony ticks just about all the boxes,” Aulas said in 2020 of “TP”. “I have a lot of affection for Jean-Michel Aulas, he is in my opinion the best president, all sports combined in France, of the last 30 years, Parker continued on Canal +. built. Then you like it or you hate it, but you can only respect what he did with this club. “

Since December 2019, OL Groupe, the listed holding company controlling Olympique Lyonnais, has owned 31.67% of Asvel’s capital. Tony Parker has also integrated the capital of OL Reign in Seattle (women’s football franchise), in parallel with its partnership in international development in China and the United States. Cooperation between the two entities must be extended with the construction of an Arena in Décines-Charpieu, right next to the OL stadium, which would welcome basketball players from 2023.