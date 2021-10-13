Paul Lacombe, after the exploit of Asvel against Efes Istanbul in the Euroleague: “We were perhaps three or four to believe it”

Paul Lacombe, back of Asvel, scorer of Anadolu Efes Istanbul on Tuesday evening in the Euroleague (75-73) : “Even the fans didn’t believe it unless 19, there were maybe three or four of us believing it. That’s the beauty of this team, when you struggle, the others take over. We do not let go, because it is our state of mind. It’s only the sixth game and a collective has already been created. It’s often like that when you get along well, you make an effort for others like Kostas who hardly plays in the first half, who is exceptional in the second. I felt at the start of the fourth quarter that it could pass. “



