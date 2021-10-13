Paul Lacombe, after the exploit of Asvel against Efes Istanbul in the Euroleague: “We were perhaps three or four to believe it”

Paul Lacombe, back of Asvel, scorer of Anadolu Efes Istanbul on Tuesday evening in the Euroleague (75-73) : “Even the fans didn’t believe it unless 19, there were maybe three or four of us believing it. That’s the beauty of this team, when you struggle, the others take over. We do not let go, because it is our state of mind. It’s only the sixth game and a collective has already been created. It’s often like that when you get along well, you make an effort for others like Kostas who hardly plays in the first half, who is exceptional in the second. I felt at the start of the fourth quarter that it could pass. “
TJ Parker, Asvel coach : “It’s the first time I’ve seen something like this. The players fought to the end. I didn’t recognize us in the first half, we showed our identity in the second. It’s one of the best victories, considering the way. We must continue. We were too static in attack, we didn’t make the stops. The solutions came from the bench. These matches, we lost them last year. It is a sign of good things. Three wins is good. We must continue. We have a complicated schedule so when you win it’s always better. The most important thing is that the Asvel wins. “
William Howard, Asvel winger : “We were expecting a big game, we struggled to get into it, with the sequence. We didn’t give up. The guys in the third quarter did a big job. It’s a real team victory. “