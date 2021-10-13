Paulette Nardal in the spotlight on Google, it’s a step forward

LITERATURE – A meaningful initiative. Perhaps you noticed when you went to Google this Tuesday, October 12: above the traditional search bar sits an illustration. This is a drawing of Paulette Nardal, a French woman of letters born 125 years ago.

It is drawn in a living room. Not just any, it’s his. Known as the first black student to have attended the Sorbonne, Paulette Nardal is above all one of the major figures of negritude, one of the most important literary currents of the interwar period which notably brought together Aimé Césaire and Léopold. Sédar Senghor.

It was in her apartment at 7 rue Hébert in Clamart (Hauts-de-Seine) that she laid the foundations. There, she held a literary fair aimed at bringing black men and women in touch with each other, in particular to discuss, together, the issue of women’s emancipation.

A central work

In 1931, the eldest of a family of eight girls born in Martinique founded The review of the black world, central bilingual title of negritude whose objective was to “create between blacks around the world, without distinction of nationality, an intellectual and moral bond which enables them to know each other better, to love each other fraternally, to defend more effectively their collective interests and to illustrate their race ”.





The work of Paulette Nardal is rich and central. However, the Frenchwoman is still largely unknown to the general public, unlike other black artists of the time such as Josephine Baker, whose life is continually documented by new books or hailed during public celebrations.

Like Rosa Parks and Ella Fiztgerald, to whom we have paid tribute by giving Paris metro stations their names, Joséphine Baker is not, however, French. She’s American. “Because of his political commitment, he is a key figure with regard to current memorial and educational policies. It is important to recognize that she was a major personality of the previous century ”, conceded to the HuffPost the Afro-feminist writer Kiyémis, at the time of the publication of a youth book on the dancer.

Leaving academia

But now, “as long as they are the only figures highlighted in the memorial policies proposed by the public authorities, we will consider that they are the only black women on whom we will write books”.

Like the story of Suzanne Roussi Césaire or Jane Léro, that of Paulette Nardal is slow to come to light in France. Their stories must be outside the academic domain, continues Kiyémis. This is necessary for a global and more nuanced representation of black history in France, she believes. “It is important to understand that Joséphine Baker may not have become Josephine on her own,” adds the author, aware that many collectives have allowed great figures to be born.

At the inauguration of Place Jane and Paulette Nardal in August 2019, Anne Hidalgo announced that she wanted to support the entry of the woman of letters into the Pantheon, just like what will be done for Josephine Baker. Like the mayor of Paris, the singer Christiane Eda-Pierre and other personalities have worked to maintain the memory of the two women. This Tuesday, it is the turn of an American company, Google, to activate it.

