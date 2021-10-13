Petrified in Africa, Charlene of Monaco adopts another strategy, a hasty return to the Rock

In “flight” from the Rock where she would feel a prisoner since last March, in an attempt to regain her freedom as reported by “Bunte”, Charlene of Monaco would have finally changed her mind. His fear would be of being chased away by the paparazzi. It is out of the question that everyday life turns into a nightmare.

This summer, Bunte, Oggi or the magazine Here assured that the mother of Jacques and Gabriella would not be coming home.

Tired of the pressure of protocol, Prince Albert’s wife would aim to lead the revolt, inspired in this by Princess Diana, presented as her great model.





“Shy like her, the Princess of Wales had known how to overcome her fears to challenge Buckingham and obtain her freedom. And today, while all of Monaco wants to see her give in, Lady Di is more than an inspiration, ”Here reported.

But, since another strategy would have been adopted.

There is no longer any question of moving away from the protective status of first lady. His fear is “to suffer the assaults of image hunters”.

On the other hand, if the divorce of the princely couple is excluded, “for some observers, another option would arise, that of a possible separation of the spouses coupled with frequent trips for the children. Separations, the Grimaldis know well, moreover, ”an allusion to Caroline of Monaco and her husband Ernest-August of Hanover. This would have the merit of not arousing too much media curiosity;

