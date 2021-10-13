Philippe Etchebest tackles an Objectif Top Chef candidate with a prestigious CV, she ends in tears (VIDEO)

Anaïs, candidate for the eloquent CV of the program Objectif Top Chef, broadcast on M6 this Monday, October 11, was completely destabilized by Philippe Etchebest after a communication error on his part. His plate was judged harshly by the chef. She ended up in tears.
Having to prove yourself in front of a great Michelin-starred chef can lose your pedals. Especially when this one has the build and the outspokenness of Philippe Etchebest. This Monday, October 11, it is therefore in the splendor of a castle in the heart of the Bordeaux vineyards that three apprentice cooks clashed in Top Chef Objective (M6). After a candidate named Nathan, it was Anaïs’ turn to try to snatch her place for a decisive test. Before meeting her famous juror, the candidate left it to her companion to advertise himself to the maestro of gastronomy. But he took an astonishing opposite when presenting the strengths of the one whose life he has shared for a year: “Regarding her professional background, I will respect her request as to the fact that she does not want to divulge her CV for the moment”.
Philippe Etchebest does not like the mysterious side of the candidate and lets her know
Something to unsettle, not to say irritate, Philippe Etchebest. And the young man to explain: “She is afraid that it will harm her, that you will wait for her at the turn”. Preferring to take this situation with sarcasm, the chef then greeted Anaïs coldly, asking her a series of questions unrelated to the kitchen. This in order to destabilize her a little more and give her the change of her coin. In her turn disturbed, the one who is currently in the second year of a Bachelor in Culinary Arts and Entrepreneurship was finally criticized for not talking about her career. “Whether you work in a chip shop, a pizzeria or a Michelin-starred restaurant, I don’t care. That’s not what I’m going to write down. What I’m going to write down is your plate.”, insists his prestigious host of the day. Then he discovered what was hidden under the bell, namely a strawberry cucumber dessert with two peppers.
Anaïs gets a very average grade and falls for it
A sweet and savory choice without much daring, which ended up not convincing the best worker in France. Even if he found the realization “clean, sober and efficient”, Philippe Etchebest was not surprised by his tasting. He even gave the young woman a low rating of 3/5, not without acknowledging before that she had been well trained all the same. But not enough to avoid the failure! Ironically, Anaïs has notably worked with chef Yannick Alléno. After this wasted ordeal, the person concerned, fatalistic, admitted: “It put more pressure on me than I should have had”. Subsequently, she appeared very saddened by her failure and burst into tears in the arms of her sweetheart.