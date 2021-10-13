Philips AC0830 / 10 review: a small air purifier that has everything a big one

All round, the Philips AC0830 / 10 is not the easiest to handle and proves difficult to grip. No handle is provided to make our job easier, unlike the Philips AC2887 / 10. Side template, from the top of its 37 cm with 25 cm in diameter, it is difficult to imagine having it enthroned on a bedside table. However, its featherweight of 2.4 kg suggests that it is a nomadic device that can travel in all rooms of the house. It would be able to sanitize a 49 m² room and it is possible to install it not far from a wall, the air outlet being positioned on top. Be careful to keep 20 cm of space around the device so that it can “suck” the ambient air.
The control panel is located in the center of the air outlet. Tactile and succinct, it allows you to navigate between automatic, turbo and standby modes. Once turned on with the physical button on the back, the device operates in automatic mode by default. The extreme simplification of the control panel, however, undermines the use of the machine. Depending on the purification mode selected, three small diodes light up at variable intensity. The day before is easy to distinguish because it is the least luminous. On the other hand, it is more difficult to separate the automatic mode from the turbo mode. We would have preferred a color code, pictograms or even full lettering for more intuitiveness.
However, the control panel reports certain information related to maintenance. First, an indicator light indicates when the filter needs to be replaced. Above all, a ring lights up from red to blue, via purple, depending on the quality of the air. The higher the level of allergens and fine particles (up to 2.5 microns), the more the ring will draw red.
We regret, however, the absence of some features, starting with a timer which operates in particular on the manufacturer’s AC2887 / 10. We also don’t have a remote control included with the purifier, unlike the Rowenta Eclipse QU5030F0.
Maintenance, change of filters and tariffs
Philips has equipped the AC0830 / 10 with a pre-filter and a multi-layer filter combining HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. In addition to hair and animal hair trapped by the pre-filter, the manufacturer ensures that the device is able to remove 99.5% of fine particles (measuring down to 0.003 microns). Thanks to the HEPA filter, bacteria, dust, animal dander or even pollen are therefore destroyed. The carbon filter, which has no effect on the microparticles, is responsible for eliminating bad odors and chemical pollutants.
Philips also claims to be able to filter viruses, which unfortunately we are not able to verify in the laboratory. This statement should also be taken with a grain of salt, because it is not enough to plug in the device to see the viruses in the air disappear. Ditto, many purifiers are not necessarily effective in eliminating Covid-19, especially those intended for the general public.
Either way, the NanoProtect series 2 multilayer filter can be accessed by opening the hatch located under the AC0830 / 10. It is recommended to clean it approximately every four weeks using a damp cloth or vacuum cleaner. Obviously, the air outlet should be cleaned as soon as necessary to prevent dust from accumulating there. Finally, the air quality sensor, located at the back of the device, requires special attention to ensure its effectiveness. Its surface should be brushed to remove dust, and once the cover is opened, the use of a damp cotton swab is recommended to remove residue.
The air purifier estimates the condition of the filter based on the level of pollution and the operating time. You just have to rely on the indicator light to know when to change your filter. The NanoProtect series 2 multilayer is available for € 35 on the Philips website, but it is not essential. It can be replaced by a HEPA filter alone sold at a price of 20 €. It is up to the user to define their needs.
Filtration efficiency
To start the test, we saturated the air in our laboratory with essential oils. Once the room is polluted, the air purifier kicks in.
Set to its highest intensity, the Philips AC0830 / 10 does better than the average of the competitors already tested by us. It takes a little more than 12 minutes to sanitize 50% of the room. The trend is the same when it comes to purifying 80% of the air. If its results are good, those of the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H are still a notch higher.
Sleep mode (or night) is a bit disappointing. At the end of the test carried out for 1 h 15 min, the AC0830 / 10 fails to sanitize 80% of the room. Even if this mode is in essence less powerful, we were hoping for better results, knowing that the Philips AC2887 / 10 is twice as efficient in this same mode.
On the other hand, the automatic mode is a nice surprise. The Philips purifier has been able to adapt to ambient pollution to quickly purify the air initially. It then takes less than 13 minutes to sanitize 50% of the room. And as our graph shows, it then stabilized to maintain proper air quality. In our comparison, at the moment, only the Samsung AX60R5080WD claims better performance.
Strong points
-
Intelligent auto mode.
-
Light.
-
Energy efficient.
Weak points
-
Not very intuitive.
-
Device not connected.
-
Night mode inefficient.
The Philips AC0830 / 10 entry-level air purifier shows more than adequate performance. Admittedly, its options are few, and by wanting too much to simplify the use, the device loses in ergonomics. On the other hand, its filtration efficiency equals that of high-end models and this is all the more valid in auto mode. Quiet and capable of purifying a 49 m² room, it easily adapts to all types of interiors.
- Ergonomics
- Filtration efficiency
- Consumption
- Noise