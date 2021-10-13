Philips AC0830 / 10 review: a small air purifier that has everything a big one

All round, the Philips AC0830 / 10 is not the easiest to handle and proves difficult to grip. No handle is provided to make our job easier, unlike the Philips AC2887 / 10. Side template, from the top of its 37 cm with 25 cm in diameter, it is difficult to imagine having it enthroned on a bedside table. However, its featherweight of 2.4 kg suggests that it is a nomadic device that can travel in all rooms of the house. It would be able to sanitize a 49 m² room and it is possible to install it not far from a wall, the air outlet being positioned on top. Be careful to keep 20 cm of space around the device so that it can “suck” the ambient air.

The AC0830 / 10 is capable of purifying a room of 49 m².

The control panel is located in the center of the air outlet. Tactile and succinct, it allows you to navigate between automatic, turbo and standby modes. Once turned on with the physical button on the back, the device operates in automatic mode by default. The extreme simplification of the control panel, however, undermines the use of the machine. Depending on the purification mode selected, three small diodes light up at variable intensity. The day before is easy to distinguish because it is the least luminous. On the other hand, it is more difficult to separate the automatic mode from the turbo mode. We would have preferred a color code, pictograms or even full lettering for more intuitiveness.

You must press the three dots to change the program. No other indication of which mode is activated is provided by Philips.

However, the control panel reports certain information related to maintenance. First, an indicator light indicates when the filter needs to be replaced. Above all, a ring lights up from red to blue, via purple, depending on the quality of the air. The higher the level of allergens and fine particles (up to 2.5 microns), the more the ring will draw red.

On the left, the AC0830 / 10 estimates that the air quality is correct; on the right that it is polluted.

We regret, however, the absence of some features, starting with a timer which operates in particular on the manufacturer’s AC2887 / 10. We also don’t have a remote control included with the purifier, unlike the Rowenta Eclipse QU5030F0. Maintenance, change of filters and tariffs Philips has equipped the AC0830 / 10 with a pre-filter and a multi-layer filter combining HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. In addition to hair and animal hair trapped by the pre-filter, the manufacturer ensures that the device is able to remove 99.5% of fine particles (measuring down to 0.003 microns). Thanks to the HEPA filter, bacteria, dust, animal dander or even pollen are therefore destroyed. The carbon filter, which has no effect on the microparticles, is responsible for eliminating bad odors and chemical pollutants.

To access the filtration system, simply open the hatch.

Philips also claims to be able to filter viruses, which unfortunately we are not able to verify in the laboratory. This statement should also be taken with a grain of salt, because it is not enough to plug in the device to see the viruses in the air disappear. Ditto, many purifiers are not necessarily effective in eliminating Covid-19, especially those intended for the general public.

Either way, the NanoProtect series 2 multilayer filter can be accessed by opening the hatch located under the AC0830 / 10. It is recommended to clean it approximately every four weeks using a damp cloth or vacuum cleaner. Obviously, the air outlet should be cleaned as soon as necessary to prevent dust from accumulating there. Finally, the air quality sensor, located at the back of the device, requires special attention to ensure its effectiveness. Its surface should be brushed to remove dust, and once the cover is opened, the use of a damp cotton swab is recommended to remove residue.

Philips recommends a multi-layer filter including HEPA filter and activated carbon filter.