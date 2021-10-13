Pierre Ménès says more about the sale of the club

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Adao Carvalho, third shareholder of the Greens, breaks the silence

He is back. And this several months after his departure from the channels of the Canal + group. We are talking here about Pierre Ménès who, on his Pierrotlefoot site, has resumed his habits by answering questions from supporters. This was the case yesterday with a request about the future of ASSE in the short term. You will understand, the subject was the sale of the Saint-Etienne club, recorded by the two presidents (Romeyer and Caïazzo) and which we do not know if it will be effective before the winter break.

While waiting for the future buyer to be known, if there is one …, Pierre Ménès, for his part, has serious doubts about this supposed sale. Extract.

“The two presidents are trying to sell, but rather weakly. We’ll see if the future proves me right or wrong, but I’m really not sure that ASSE will be sold before the winter break. And I’m not sure either. willingness of the two presidents to sell under current conditions. In any case, if I had money to invest in a club in France, it would certainly not be in Saint-Etienne. Yes, there is a beautiful stadium, a magnificent public and a training center, but at the team level, there is everything to do …. “

