PlayStation Plus: 3 games offered to subscribers for the 5 years of PSVR!

He thus reveals top games PSVR the most played to date among the more than 500 experiences available, as well as comments from developers on their report to the accessory. And above all, he announces that 3 games PSVR will be offered in addition to the usual program to subscribers Playstation plus in November 2021. Which ones? We don’t know yet, but we’ll learn more between now and the November 1 title rotation.

Most popular PlayStation VR games in the world

Rec Room

Beat saber

PlayStation VR Worlds

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Most popular PlayStation VR games by region

Europe: Rec Room, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

North America: Rec Room, Beat Saber, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Job Simulator, Firewall Zero Hour

Japan: Resident Evil 7 biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, PlayStation VR Worlds, Beat Saber, Gran Turismo Sport

Many other PSVR games will see the light of day, some of which are already in development such as Moss: Book II, Wanderer, After the Fall, Humanity, Puzzling Places, Zenith: The Last City and many more. The specific PSVR games were created by some of the most talented developers in the field, who are constantly taking on new challenges to design incredible experiences.

For the occasion, we have decided to do a little retrospective with the developers so that they can share with us the story of their first contact with PlayStation VR.

Can you tell us about your first PSVR experience?

We were working on a prototype in VR in 2015 and we came to discuss with the PSVR team. I wasn’t sure what PSVR was worth at the time and they pushed me to go see the GDC demos from March 2015. The one from The London Heist totally convinced me of the platform’s potential. The first scene is an interrogation by a somewhat boorish individual, and he reacts to movements of the head and what the player is looking at. In the next scene, we search a desk for objects, with full interactivity via the PS Move controllers, then we are caught in a shootout and we have to take cover behind the desk. It was high quality content unlike anything I had seen in VR at the time and I found myself throwing myself to the ground in the GDC demo area. Exceptional! – Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games

VR technology has always interested me, so I was super excited when I heard that PlayStation was creating a VR headset to use at home. The first time I got to test PSVR was when I was working on the KITCHEN prototype, which was more or less the prologue to the development of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. Initially, I had only seen the prototype on a regular screen and could only imagine the environment in VR, but I never believed that seeing the events with the headset would make it so terrifying. It was truly amazing, the immersion was significantly higher in the VR experience. – Masachika Kawata, Capcom

If I remember correctly, my first PSVR experience was a prototype of Project Morpheus (the code name for PSVR in its early days) where I was perched on a very high diving board, above an Olympic swimming pool. The goal was to show that VR can also make you dizzy. And it worked really well. – Nicolas Doucet, Team Asobi

I remember playing Thumper in 2016, when PSVR came out, and it was awesome. The high speed, the beautiful worlds and the rhythms formed an exhilarating mix that made the game difficult and captivating. I was also impressed by my experience with the Dark Knight in Batman: Arkham VR, it made me understand how playing a character with PSVR gave an incredible feeling of immersion, which totally changed the way we create games. . – Stu Tilley, Firesprite

I remember in 2016 I got a glimpse of London Heist at Carnegie Mellon University when an alumnus presented early demos in the Entertainment Technology Center. It was really great to see that Sony was giving VR a real chance, unlike other consoles. – Jesse Schell, Schell Games

I believe our first VR experience was on Rush of Blood and RIGS Mechanized Combat League Rush of Blood was, and still is, one of the best VR horror experiences, this game is awesome. I want more ! RIGS MCL was really cool, it showed us the full potential of multiplayer VR and it inspired us a lot. It was definitely ahead of its time, it was one of the best VR multiplayer shooter games. – Hess Barber, First Contact Entertainment

I remember playing Thumper at a friend’s house who introduced me to PSVR. Switching to the VR version totally changed my experience of the game, it was amazing. It was the same game, but at the same time, it felt like a different world, and much more epic than the 2D version. – Vladimír Hrinčár, Beat Games





How did PSVR influence your perception of what was doable on console?

I think the biggest change was understanding that players weren’t behind a screen anymore, but that they could step into the environment and really walk around the game world. Even though it was the same game. , it was fascinating to see how much the same experience could change between a simple screen and a VR environment. – Masachika Kawata, Capcom

PSVR created a new way to play that wasn’t quite the same before. Moving your hands to aim, lift a hatch, climb a mountain, or just throw a donut at a nearby booth, it was totally unique compared to the traditional way of playing. The immersion that PSVR allows with the quality of the display is the ultimate way to immerse yourself in a game; sitting at the table in the main house of Resident Evil 7 on PSVR, it’s truly unforgettable! – Stu Tilley, Firesprite

PSVR has allowed us to make gaming experiences more instinctive. The best example is camera control. When you are the camera yourself, there is no need to learn how to use it anymore, and you can concentrate on the action. Looking around, bending over to see the other side of a wall, these are things you do without thinking about it, but are actually very hard to integrate into classic games. With PSVR, we have all this almost effortlessly, and it makes the game more accessible! – Nicolas Doucet, Team Asobi

PSVR is very comfortable even over long periods of time, it opens up a whole lot of design opportunities for different types of games. We were able to create three really distinct experiences for the platform: Wayward Sky, a panoramic action-adventure game in the third person, Dino Frontier, a western simulation with dinosaurs, and Falcon Age, a first person action game with a tame hawk. All three games take advantage of PSVR and we had to change our approach to each genre during development to exploit all the possibilities of the headset. – Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games

I think PSVR is just the start, a preview of what VR can become. I am sure that one day VR will be the most popular style of play. PSVR is the only real gaming platform dedicated to it. The games found there are of better quality than on any other platform that exists. With titles of such good quality, we can really expect Triple-A in VR. It shows us how effective VR can be, and it paves the way for these games in the future. – Hess Barber, First Contact Entertainment

It has nothing to do with it anymore: PSVR with PS Move controllers offers so many options that are just inaccessible on a 2D screen with a classic controller. – Vladimír Hrinčár, Beat Games

What is important to know before developing games for PSVR? What did you learn the most?

We learned to do tests with the helmet as early as possible even if it seems silly. There is a big difference between what we think we will get, and the result we really have with PSVR. During the development of Falcon Age, we worked with a falconer from Washington to make sure we were as close as possible to reality in our game. She explained to us how a falcon behaves after the hunt, how it spreads its wings to protect its prey, and how it reacts to water. One item, in particular, has been quite scary during this time. She explained to us that we should especially not look the falcon in the eye so as not to be seen as a threat! It’s hard not to stare at such a beautiful bird, but we managed to stick to it and none of our developers got hurt during production. – Chandana Ekanayake, Outerloop Games

[O]n worked hard on KITCHEN, a prototype PSVR that served as the foundation for incorporating VR into Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. It was the first time that we had tackled this type of environment, so we did a lot of testing. I remember the game’s testers jumping up or falling from their seats in fear and telling us, laughing and half-annoyed, that the experience was “too scary.” We’ve uploaded a few videos from that time, if you’re interested in going to watch, you’ll have a good laugh. – Masachika Kawata, Capcom

When we worked on The Persistence, our horror game on PSVR, we often kept the headset while developing the functions, totally focused on the small details. But the game does support an add-on app that allows you to change the world. One member of the team (whom I won’t name!) Was very fond of spawning enemies behind those who worked on the game. They were attacked by surprise by a rabid mutant and could be heard screaming from across the studio. ! – Stu Tilley, Firesprite

In the middle of Firewall development, we realized that if our tests were so fun, it was because we all knew each other well and communicated naturally within the team. But playing with strangers and being shy, the experience could turn out to be very different and that worried us a bit. But the cool thing about PSVR is that you’re totally immersed in it, and the mic is built in, so people (or most) chat just as naturally. The game is about communicating, and on top of that it has created so many relationships, people all around the world got together, some got married, some even had kids together. What worried us, in the end, became one of the best features of the game, it is a very social and friendly terrain. – Hess Barber, First Contact Entertainment