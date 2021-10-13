PlayStation Plus: A whole new kind of game offered in addition to PS4 and PS5 titles every month!

In a visibly generous mood, Sony has just announced that new games will join the monthly livery of “free” titles every month! An announcement that we would clearly not expect and on which it is difficult to spit.

Each month, the PlayStation Plus “gives away” several games to its subscribers and has done so for years. First there were PS3 games, PSP games and even games in the Minis category, then Sony took it up a notch by selecting PS4 works and then now PS5. The offer has changed naturally to adapt to movements and the public and, in this sense, the company has just announced today the arrival of titles from a specific field: virtual reality.

PlayStation VR games in the spotlight

Indeed, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR which takes place today, the Japanese giant declared that from November, PSVR games will join the usual PS4 and PS5 productions.

To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to thank PlayStation fans in a very special way. From November, PlayStation Plus members will receive three bonus PSVR games at no additional cost. Stay tuned. Further details on this will be communicated in the upcoming PlayStation Plus newsletter within a few weeks.

Remember that PlayStation VR is currently the best-selling virtual reality headset in the industry with more than five million buyers early 2020. Of course, that is also and again a lot of people without the accessory and who will not be able to enjoy these new games… but Sony’s strategy is of course well thought out.





Any news from PS VR 2 soon?

Obviously, this suggests that Sony is seriously preparing the ground for its all-new PlayStation VR, officially announced, of which even more details are awaited (and a release date). When it arrives, a large number of players will therefore already be in possession of dozens of compatible games, which should, for some, naturally lead to the purchase of the next-gen headset.

For the moment, only the controllers of the PlayStation VR 2 have been revealed : these will be particularly ergonomic, even incorporating certain technologies of the DualSense such as haptic vibrations or adaptive triggers. The helmet, too, would be full of new features to believe the rumors and patents filed by the manufacturer.

With these new VR games in PlayStation Plus, Sony confirms more than ever its wish to be present and to continue in virtual reality. A policy totally contrary to Microsoft, which prefers to leave room for specific and assumed reasons.