PlayStation VR celebrates its fifth anniversary with games for PlayStation Plus subscribers – teller report

The first console virtual reality headset and the first affordable headset for the general public at the time of its release, even if the Oculus Quest is now a flagship device in the difficult exercise of democratizing VR, the PlayStation VR is now a little behind despite some recent and upcoming releases still highlighted by PlayStation (let us quote Moss: Book II, After the Fall, Wanderer, Song in the smoke, 3D Bobble Puzzle, Fracked, Doom 3: VR Edition, Sniper Elite VR or Hitman 3).

However, we have known since the start of the year that Sony is preparing a new generation successor which will this time connect to the PlayStation 5 and introduce a new pair of controllers. While waiting for more information on this new generation PS VR and on the games in preparation, the manufacturer pays tribute to the helmet of 2016 by unveiling the most popular titles of the platform. A selection based not on sales but on the time spent on each game from October 13, 2016 to August 31, 2021, not to mention The Playroom VR.





The other announcement that will not go unnoticed is the presence of three bonus PS VR games in the PlayStation Plus subscription from November. More information soon, we are told. As a reminder, Sony Interactive Entertainment had sold more than 5 million PS VR in the world in January 2020.