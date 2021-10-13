Pogba, Tchouameni, Pedri, Real Madrid: The 6 transfer window information that you missed on Wednesday

Tchouameni, it’s 60 million

After the revelation of Real Madrid’s interest in Aurélien Tchouameni, Tuesday, Marca returns to this information this Wednesday. According to the Madrid daily, AS Monaco would claim around 60 million euros for its midfielder. “The Principality’s club will not give any gifts“, is it even written in One.

Our opinion : Monaco will be able to compete to break the bank. It’s the game, isn’t it?

Pogba would still interest Real …

We stay on the side of Madrid. TD after AS, Real would have reactivated the track … Paul Pogba. At the end of his contract with Manchester United, the French international has still not extended his lease. Enough to make all the possibilities possible. “I still speak with former Juve players. I’m at Manchester United and I have one year left on the contract. I want to finish the season with my club, then we’ll see. If I am well in Turin? Yes (laughs)“, had entrusted the person concerned after the semi-final of the League of Nations against Belgium last week, he who would also be courted by Juve.

Our opinion : Pogba free from any contract, it’s a huge opportunity for everyone. No wonder Real are thinking about it.

… but Barça too!

What if we attended a Clasico transfer window for Pogba? In addition to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona are also monitoring the Manchester United midfielder according to Mundo Deportivo. In economic difficulty, the Blaugrana would today have as a priority players at the end of their contract, such as Pogba, therefore, but also Franck Kessié (Milan), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) or even André Onana (Ajax Amsterdam).





Our opinion : In view of his situation, Barça must operate intelligently on the transfer window. And since the fashion seems to be that of freeing oneself “for free” from your club, the Catalan club would be wrong to deprive itself.

Pedri, extension until 2026?

Barça and Pedri will extend their beautiful story. According to the Catalan press and Sky Italia, the two parties are preparing to initial a new contract until 2026. The final details should be settled this week. A clause of 1 billion euros is mentioned.

Our opinion : Pedri is the present and the future of Barça. Extension more than logical.

Reinildo still the viewfinder of Napoli

According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are still targeting Reinildo after several attempts last summer. The LOSC claimed 8 million euros according to the daily, while the offer was a loan with obligation to purchase. The player is free at the end of the season, which could allow the Italian club to recover him without paying any transfer compensation. “But the will is to make it come in January“, is it indicated.

Our opinion : The LOSC could separate from Reinildo in January, just to recover a more or less high sum to limit the damage.

Mirante joins Milan

Faced with the injury of Mike Maignan, AC Milan was quick to react to the transfer window. As announced by the Italian press, the Lombard club has recruited Antonio Mirante, an experienced porter who is free from any contract since his departure from AS Roma.

Our opinion : Mirante is probably more reassuring than Tatarusanu. Milan did well to jump at the chance.

