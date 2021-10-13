Politics | Coronavirus: “The health situation has not improved for several days”, warns Gabriel Attal

“The health situation is no longer improving or does not seem to improve for several days”, said Gabriel Attal during a press point this afternoon at the exit of the Council of Ministers. The government spokesperson says “we cannot exclude any scenario, including that of an epidemic resumption”.

During the Council of Ministers this morning, the government studied the bill providing for the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022. “We have entered into a system to end the health crisis which leaves all the braking measures at our disposal. The text we studied this morning extends these provisions until July 31, 2022”, confirmed Gabriel Attal who wanted to refute the idea that this law would establish a “health pass for life”.





With this text, “we can, if and only if it is necessary, supervise the activity of establishments open to the public and require the health pass. The text allows, if and only if it is necessary, to declare a state of health emergency on all or part of the territory. It also provides for economic measures to deal with the consequences of the crisis “, he summed up.

According to him, “We must not confuse the possible measures with the measures applied. For a vast majority of French people, we are at the lowest level of restrictions for 18 months”, he recalls.

Finally, Gabriel Attal assures that “The return of a state of health emergency is absolutely not on the agenda. This text does not provide for the health pass for life. As soon as we can lift a constraint, we do so without delay.”

Asked this morning about BFMTV and RMC, government spokesman Gabriel Attal stressed that he would “to have a debate in parliament on the basis of the text voted in the Council of Ministers” in which “we propose the date of July 31”.