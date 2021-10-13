Pope John Paul I will be beatified

Francis authorized Wednesday, October 13 the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate the decree on the miraculous healing attributed to the intercession of John Paul I, which opens the way to his beatification. Portrait of this Pope with a brief pontificate but with a smile that has remained engraved in the hearts of the faithful.

The recognition of a miracle was necessary for this step to be taken: it is now done. By receiving in audience this Wednesday morning Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, Pope Francis authorized the promulgation of a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I. This is the healing of an eleven-year-old girl in Buenos Aires on July 23, 2011, who suffered from “Severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, refractory malignant epileptic disease, septic shock” and which was then at the end of its life. A very serious clinical picture, also with numerous daily seizures and bronchopneumonia. The initiative to invoke Pope Luciani had been taken by one of his faithful devotees, the pastor of the parish to which the hospital belonged.

The date of the beatification of the Italian Supreme Pontiff is not yet known, it will be communicated by Francis.

“You will be on the side of the poor …”

Born October 17, 1912 in Forno di Canale (now Canale d’Agordo), in the province of Belluno, Veneto, and died September 28, 1978 in the Vatican, Albino Luciani was Pope for only 33 days, one of the shortest pontificates in history. He was the son of a socialist worker who had long worked as an immigrant in Switzerland. In the note his father wrote to him to give him permission to enter the seminary, we can read: “I hope that when you are a priest, you will be on the side of the poor, for Christ was on their side”. Words that Albino Luciano put into practice throughout his life.















Canale d’Agordo, the birthplace of Albino Luciani

Ordained a priest in 1935, he was appointed Bishop of Vittorio Veneto in 1958, immediately after the election of John XXIII, who had known him as Patriarch of Venice. Originally from a poor land characterized by emigration, but also very lively from a social point of view, and from a Church characterized by outstanding figures of priests, Luciani participated in the whole of the Second Vatican Ecumenical Council and applied its directives with enthusiasm.

Faced with the social and economic challenges of the time

A pastor close to his people, he spent a lot of time in the confessional. During the years when the legality of the birth control pill was in dispute, he spoke out repeatedly in favor of the Church’s openness to its use, after listening to many young families. After the publication of the encyclical Humanae Vitae, in which Paul VI declares the pill morally illicit in 1968, the bishop of Vittorio Veneto promotes the document, adhering to the magisterium of the Supreme Pontiff. Paul VI, who already knew him, appointed him Patriarch of Venice at the end of 1969, before creating him cardinal in March 1973.

Bishop Luciani, who chose “humilitas” (humility) as episcopal motto, lives soberly, rooted in faith, showing itself socially open, close to the poor and to the workers. He is intransigent when it comes to denouncing the unscrupulous use of money to the detriment of the people, as shown by his firmness during an economic scandal in Vittorio Veneto involving one of his priests. In Venice, as Patriarch, he suffered greatly from the protests that followed the post-Council years. Discreet but talented communicator, he wrote a bestselling book titled in French “Humbly yours” (Illustrissimi for the Italian original), with fictitious letters written to historical figures, on topical subjects. He attaches particular importance to catechesis, with the need for those who transmit the deposit of faith to make themselves understood by all.















Bishop Albino Luciani, then Patriarch of Venice, welcomes Pope Paul VI on a visit to Venice, September 16, 1972



Loyalty and novelties

After the death of Paul VI earlier this month, he was elected on August 26, 1978 during a one-day conclave. A certain confusion reigns on the Saint-Pierre place before the announcement of his election: the smoke which escapes from the Sistine Chapel is neither entirely black, nor completely white, but rather pale gray. The crowd and the journalists wonder, until the window of the central loggia of Saint Peter’s Basilica is finally opened.

The double name chosen by the new Successor of Peter is already quite a program: by uniting John and Paul, he not only offers a homage of gratitude to the Popes who appointed him bishop and cardinal, but it also marks a path of continuity in the application of the Council, blocking the road as much to nostalgic retreats to the past as to uncontrolled leaps forward. From his first speeches, he abandoned the use of “we”, plural maiestatis, and in the early days, he refused the use of the sedan chair. However, he gives in to the request of his collaborators when he realizes that by going on foot, people who are not in the first rows have difficulty seeing him. The Wednesday audiences, during his very short pontificate, are real catecheses: Pope Luciani speaks without a written text, quotes poems from memory, invites a boy and an altar boy to come up on the platform and speaks to them. In an improvised speech, he remembers having suffered from hunger as a child and repeats the courageous words of his predecessor on “People of hunger” who challenge the “Peoples of wealth”. His magisterium is also marked by the theme of mercy.















John Paul I during a general audience, in 1978

John Paul Ier left the Vatican only once, during the sweltering weeks of the late summer of 1978, to take possession of its cathedral as Bishop of Rome, Saint John Lateran, and to receive homage from the mayor of the Italian capital, the communist Giulio Carlo Argan. Before him, the new Pope quotes the catechism of Saint Pius X, recalling that “Among the sins that cry for vengeance before God” appear “The oppression of the poor” and “The deprivation of workers of their just wages”.

Immediate reputation for holiness

John Paul Ier died suddenly on the night of September 28, 1978. He was found lifeless by the nun who brought coffee to his room every morning. Many theories have been built around his sudden and unexpected death, with these alleged conspiracies being used to sell books and produce films. A documented research on his death, which definitively closes the case, was however signed by the vice-postulator of the beatification process, Stefania Falasca (Cronaca di una morte, Vatican publisher bookstore).

In a few weeks of pontificate, Pope Luciani entered the hearts of millions of people, for his simplicity, his humility, his words of defense of the little ones and for his evangelical smile, the first mark of the goodness of God acting in him.

John Paul I’s reputation for holinesser spread very quickly. Many faithful prayed to him and still pray to him, in particular by visiting his tomb, located in the papal necropolis of Saint Peter’s Basilica. Many people, and even an entire episcopate – that of Brazil – have asked for the opening of his beatification process, which is now coming to an end.