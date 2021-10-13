Positive cases, hospitalizations, death: where is the Covid-19 epidemic in Occitanie?

Toulouse news See my news

543 hospitalizations for Covid-19 were underway in Occitanie, Tuesday, October 12, 2021. (© Laurent Derne / news Toulouse)

If the viral circulation of Covid-19 is sharply reduced for several weeks in Occitania, there are still people hospitalized in the region. We take stock of the situation.

543 hospitalizations in progress

Tuesday, October 12, 2021, ARS Occitanie identifies 543 hospitalizations for Covid-19 in progress (-38 in 4 days) in hospitals in the region, including 101 patients in intensive care and critical care (-18 in 4 days). Since the start of the epidemic, in March 2020, the ARS has identified 5,189 hospital deaths in the region (+8 in 4 days).

Monitoring of hospital activity, by department:

Ariège : 19 hospitalizations in progress, including 5 in intensive care and critical care. 98 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 19 hospitalizations in progress, including in intensive care and critical care. 98 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Aude : 45 hospitalizations in progress, including 6 in intensive care and critical care. 405 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 45 hospitalizations in progress, including 6 in intensive care and critical care. 405 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Aveyron : 18 hospitalizations in progress, including 0 in intensive care and critical care. 253 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 18 hospitalizations in progress, including 0 in intensive care and critical care. 253 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Gard : 81 hospitalizations in progress, including 18 in intensive care and critical care. 732 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 81 hospitalizations in progress, including 18 in intensive care and critical care. 732 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Haute-Garonne : 149 hospitalizations in progress, including 23 in intensive care and critical care. 906 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 149 hospitalizations in progress, including 23 in intensive care and critical care. 906 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Gers : 8 hospitalizations in progress, including 1 in intensive care and critical care. 110 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 8 hospitalizations in progress, including 1 in intensive care and critical care. 110 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Herault : 107 hospitalizations in progress, including 28 in intensive care and critical care. 1,156 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 107 hospitalizations in progress, including 28 in intensive care and critical care. 1,156 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Lot : 13 hospitalizations in progress, including 2 in intensive care and critical care. 109 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 13 hospitalizations in progress, including 2 in intensive care and critical care. 109 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Lozere : 1 hospitalization in progress, including 0 in intensive care and critical care. 123 hospital deaths (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 1 hospitalization in progress, including 0 in intensive care and critical care. 123 hospital deaths (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Hautes-Pyrenees : 14 hospitalizations in progress, including 4 in intensive care and critical care. 236 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 14 hospitalizations in progress, including 4 in intensive care and critical care. 236 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Eastern Pyrenees : 49 hospitalizations in progress, including 8 in intensive care and critical care. 411 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 49 hospitalizations in progress, including 8 in intensive care and critical care. 411 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Tarn : 21 hospitalizations in progress, including 1 in intensive care and critical care. 410 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

: 21 hospitalizations in progress, including 1 in intensive care and critical care. 410 deaths in hospital (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note) Tarn-et-Garonne: 18 hospitalizations in progress, including 5 in intensive care and critical care. 240 hospital deaths (since the start of the pandemic, editor’s note)

Total in Occitanie: 543 hospitalizations in progress, including 101 in intensive care. 5,189 hospital deaths (since the start of the pandemic).

2051 positive cases in one week

While more than 250,000 tests have been carried out over the past 7 days in the region, only 0.8% of these tests have been positive, which confirms that the viral circulation of Covid-19 has been declining sharply for a few weeks in the region. On average, 293 positive cases However, every day are recorded in the region (which represents 2051 cases from October 5 to 11), according to data provided by the ARS.





In Occitania, 90.7% of the population over 18 years old received at least a first injection of vaccine against Covid-19 (and 89.7% of the population over 12 years old). This represents 4.5 million people in Occitania, where 8.6 million doses of vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

End of free comfort tests

“As of October 15, RT-PCR tests and antigenic tests will no longer be

systematically covered by health insurance. Only tests carried out for screening purposes will be reimbursed, the tests carried out in order to obtain a health pass, will become chargeable. In addition, the self-tests will no longer allow obtaining the health pass, ”recalls ARS Occitanie.

Support for testing will continue for:

• People with a complete vaccination schedule or a contraindication to vaccination.

• Minors.

• People identified as part of the contact-tracing carried out by the Health Insurance.

• The beneficiaries of collective screening campaigns,

organized by the ARS (for example in middle and high schools).

• Patients with a medical prescription.

“These measures are accompanied by a new call for vaccination, to protect themselves, protect others and collectively come out of this unprecedented health crisis”, concludes the ARS.

