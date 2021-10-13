PREMIER LEAGUE – Mercato: But by the way, how much can Newcastle inject into the transfer market?

This is the question that makes all Magpies fans dream and at the same time tremble the football world: how much can Newcastle invest in the transfer market during the next windows? Since their acquisition, the new club owners in the north-east of England have not given a precise idea of the planned spending. Logically. But they still announced the color of their future activity. “Of course we have the same ambitions as PSG or Manchester City, yes absolutely“, assured the Daily Mail Amanda Staveley, who led the bid for the consortium and who will control 10% of the club with PCP Capital Partners. Before setting a horizon of “five to ten years“to win the British Championship.
The tone is set. And to reach the height of their rivals from Mancunians and Parisians – the elders “new rich“football which has grown at high speed for a little over ten years now – Newcastle have all the necessary arguments. We must now realize that we are talking about the new richest club in the world, since the fund Saudi investment public (PIF) has assets estimated at 400 billion dollars! What to suggest that the Magpies will water the transfer market like never before? Suffice it to say right away, they all have … the capacities to to do so, and for several reasons.
Newcastle supporters
Credit: Getty Images
Premier League
Manchester United deprived of Varane for “a few weeks”
12 HOURS AGO
They can put their foot on the accelerator pedal
Newcastle United
Credit: Imago
They can really spend a lot in January if they want to
While the resident club of St James’ Park does not play in the European Cup, the Saudis will certainly have to meet the financial requirements of the Premier League regulations first. But already, it is much less restrictive than the financial fair play of UEFA, which is currently considering a facelift of its financial policeman. It thus authorizes a debt of 105 million pounds over a period of three years and excludes the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But above all, the recent accounts of Newcastle multiply the possibilities. “If you’ve inherited a club that was losing a lot of money, you don’t have any leeway to invest because of financial fair play. But with Newcastle, it’s the opposite“, further decrypts Kieran Maguire.
We’re going to have to build a solid foundation before we go too far
For the financial expert, the Magpies could also inject in the coming months on the transfer market up to 205 million pounds sterling, or 241 million euros, while respecting the rules imposed. This leaves something to activate to strengthen. But don’t think Newcastle is going to be the number 1 attraction in January. Even if pretty names like Philippe Coutinho are announced, the greatest players in the world of football are not going to land like that in a club which is currently struggling in the slums of the Premier League. It will take time to become one of the stars’ priority options. And it’s not all about the money this time around.
Premier League
New bail application denied for Mendy
Yesterday At 2:43 PM
Premier League
Newcastle, new look: from Gerrard to Icardi, the nouveau riche’s first fantasies
10/10/2021 At 10:09 AM