PREMIER LEAGUE – Mercato: But by the way, how much can Newcastle inject into the transfer market?

This is the question that makes all Magpies fans dream and at the same time tremble the football world: how much can Newcastle invest in the transfer market during the next windows? Since their acquisition, the new club owners in the north-east of England have not given a precise idea of ​​the planned spending. Logically. But they still announced the color of their future activity. “Of course we have the same ambitions as PSG or Manchester City, yes absolutely“, assured the Daily Mail Amanda Staveley, who led the bid for the consortium and who will control 10% of the club with PCP Capital Partners. Before setting a horizon of “five to ten years“to win the British Championship.

The tone is set. And to reach the height of their rivals from Mancunians and Parisians – the elders “new rich“football which has grown at high speed for a little over ten years now – Newcastle have all the necessary arguments. We must now realize that we are talking about the new richest club in the world, since the fund Saudi investment public (PIF) has assets estimated at 400 billion dollars! What to suggest that the Magpies will water the transfer market like never before? Suffice it to say right away, they all have … the capacities to to do so, and for several reasons.

They can put their foot on the accelerator pedal

It is already a question of image. Like other clubs owned by huge fortunes in the Gulf countries, Newcastle was not bought to make up the figure. Saudi Arabia, eager to wash its image as Jean-Baptiste Guégan – specialist in the geopolitics of sport – has told us, is coming to the Kingdom to gain visibility. This requires success. For this, the PIF has colossal resources. But perhaps above all he has free rein. Thanks in particular to the management of British businessman Mike Ashley, who had owned the club for 14 years.

In recent years, Mike Ashley, who was despised by many Newcastle fans, has imposed a dry diet on his now former club to make it as attractive as possible to new investors. Hailed by the supporters, this drastic management is now turning into blessed bread for the PIF. “Ashley demanded such tight counts that new owners can step on the gas pedal. Because over the past three years Newcastle have made an overall profit of £ 38million“, explains in The Athletic Kieran Maguire, recognized professor of finance at the University of Liverpool. To fully understand this, you have to take a little dive into the regulations.

They can really spend a lot in January if they want to

While the resident club of St James’ Park does not play in the European Cup, the Saudis will certainly have to meet the financial requirements of the Premier League regulations first. But already, it is much less restrictive than the financial fair play of UEFA, which is currently considering a facelift of its financial policeman. It thus authorizes a debt of 105 million pounds over a period of three years and excludes the losses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But above all, the recent accounts of Newcastle multiply the possibilities. “If you’ve inherited a club that was losing a lot of money, you don’t have any leeway to invest because of financial fair play. But with Newcastle, it’s the opposite“, further decrypts Kieran Maguire.

Everything is gathered for a sweet spending madness to seize the north of England! Newcastle has the financial and regulatory means. “They can spend whatever they want! They have no losses. They won’t be in the red for some time. If they manage to build the club they want and their income grows, they have a real ability to spend money.“Said Simon Jordan, former Crystal Palace chairman for the long term, on TalkSport.” They have the potential to invest significantly in talent. They can really spend a lot in January if they wish, “warns for his part in the local daily The Chronicle, Kieran Maguire.

We’re going to have to build a solid foundation before we go too far

For the financial expert, the Magpies could also inject in the coming months on the transfer market up to 205 million pounds sterling, or 241 million euros, while respecting the rules imposed. This leaves something to activate to strengthen. But don’t think Newcastle is going to be the number 1 attraction in January. Even if pretty names like Philippe Coutinho are announced, the greatest players in the world of football are not going to land like that in a club which is currently struggling in the slums of the Premier League. It will take time to become one of the stars’ priority options. And it’s not all about the money this time around.

The owners also seem keen on growing up smart. Step by step. “We are going to have to build a solid foundation before we go too far, explained Amanda Staveley, the new boss of the “Toon Army” during an interview with the Chronicle. What I want to do is invest in the Academy. It’s important just like women’s football. I want to see more kids from here playing for Newcastle. We have an amazing story of local players who are myths like Alan (Shearer). It is about building a solid base at all levels, from the Academy to the first team.e “. An interesting speech with long-term ambitions. Even if it is a safe bet that there will be some follies carried out very quickly on the transfer market. History to set the tone for the project and to show its new ones muscles.

