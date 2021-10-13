Preseason | Warriors B team dominate Lakers’ Big Three | NBA

As often in preseason, it is a trompe-l’oeil poster since the Warriors have decided to leave Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to rest, while the Lakers play for the first time with the trio LeBron James – Anthony Davis – Russell Westbrook. Beside them, in the starting five, Carmelo Anthony and Kent Bazemore. It could be the five to attack the season due to injuries to Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Either way, Russell Westbrook had decided to get the others to play, and it didn’t quite work out for him. More stray bullets, more snack shots, and finally his double-double is only the sign of a big activity, if not effective. For now, Russell Westbrook is looking for his feet.

On the other hand, Anthony Davis is ready, and we saw that the connection with Rajon Rondo was in place. As for LeBron James, he alternated between the good and the less good. We found him as we know him with his express raids in the middle of a forest of players, but we also saw him stop the attack, where there would have been a need for movement.

In the end, the best Laker of the evening, it is perhaps Austin Reaves who really brings to mind Alex Caruso by his nerve and his activity. The rookie has no doubts, and he’s doing good to this group of veterans.

A puzzle for Steve Kerr

Side Warriors, the difference was made in the last quarter, when Frank Vogel recalled his stars on the bench. We had confirmation that Jordan Poole had crossed a course, and we will remember his “circus shot” to avoid LeBron James, and his framing-overflow to go to the dunk.

At his side, Gary Payton II made a good comeback, and in general, the rookies were good with Otto Porter Jr in the first half, or Nemanja Bjelica in the last quarter.

In the fight for a place in the squad, Mychal Mudler and Avery Bradley for their part weighed on the end of the match, in attack as in defense to finally allow the Warriors to win 111-99, without any points conceded in the last three minutes of the game. Unbeaten in the preseason, Steve Kerr is faced with a nice puzzle to distribute the last two places on the roster.



