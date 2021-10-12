Prices explode in gas battle

through Manlio Dinucci.

The explosion in gas prices is hitting Europe at the critical moment of economic recovery, after the disastrous effects of the 2020 lockdowns. The explanation according to which this is due to the growth in demand and the fall in supply hides a much more complex framework, in which financial, political and strategic factors play a primary role.

The United States accuses Russia of using gas as a geopolitical weapon, cutting supplies to force European governments into long-term contracts with Gazprom, as Germany has done with the North Stream pipeline. Washington is pressuring the European Union to break away from Russia’s “energy dependence”, which makes it “hostage” to Moscow.

Basically as a result of this pressure, long-term contracts with Gazprom for the import of Russian gas have fallen in the EU, while purchases on the markets have increased. spot (or cash), where we buy gas shares that are paid in cash during the day. The difference is substantial: whereas with the long-term contract we buy gas at a low price, which is kept constant over the years, in the markets spot gas is bought at volatile prices, generally much higher, determined by financial speculation on the stock exchanges. Huge amounts of mineral and agricultural raw materials are purchased with contracts futures, which provide for their delivery on an established date and at the price agreed at the time of signing. The strategy of the powerful financial groups which speculate on these contracts is to inflate the prices of raw materials (water included) in order to resell them. futures at a higher price. To get an idea of ​​the volume of speculative transactions on the stock exchanges, just think that the American Chicago Mercantile Exchange, headquartered in Chicago and New York, carries out 3 billion contracts per year for an amount of a million billion dollars (more than ten times the value of the world GDP, that is to say of the real value produced in a year in the world). In 2020, when the global economy was largely crippled, the number of futures and similar contracts reached a record high of 46 billion, 35% more than in 2019, causing raw material prices to rise.





At the same time, the US is pressuring the EU to replace Russian gas with US. In 2018, with the joint declaration between President Trump and European Commission President Juncker, the European Union committed to “ import more liquefied natural gas (Lng) from the United States in order to diversify its energy supply “. The gas that arrives in the EU is extracted in the USA from oil shales by a hydraulic fracturing technique which causes very serious environmental damage; we will liquefy it by cooling it to -161 ° C and then transport it with gas ships to around 30 terminals in Europe, where it is then re-gasified. US gas, although publicly supported, remains much more expensive than Russian and, in order to enter the market, needs the general gas price to remain at high levels.

Added to all this is the “gas pipeline war”, the one that Italy paid dearly when in 2014 the Obama administration, together with the European Commission, blocked the South Stream, the gas pipeline in the advanced stage of construction. which, on the basis of the agreement between Eni (Italian National Hydrocarbons Company) and Gazprom, would have brought Russian gas directly to Italy, through the Black Sea, at low prices. Russia has bypassed the obstacle with the TurkStream which, through the Black Sea, brings Russian gas into Turkey’s European shred, continuing into the Balkans to supply Serbia and Croatia. On September 29 in Budapest, Gazprom and the company Mvm Energy signed two long-term contracts for the supply of Russian gas to Hungary at low prices for 15 years. A defeat for Washington, weighed down by the fact that Hungary and Croatia are part of NATO. Washington will certainly respond not only economically, but also politically and strategically.

The bill is paid by us, with the increase in gas bills and the cost of living in general.

